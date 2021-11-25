Wintersteiger to Host Ted Ligety Autograph Session at Killington HomeLight World Cup
Killington, VT, November 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After suffering through a cancelled Killington HomeLight World Cup last season due to COVID-19, ski racing fans are chomping at the bit to witness the exciting women’s alpine ski racing action firsthand this coming Thanksgiving weekend. Despite the seeming return to normalcy - racers will be on the hill, fans will be in the stands, and vendor village will be teeming with sponsors handing out schwag – one aspect that will remain noticeably absent is any direct athlete-spectator contact.
In these months leading up to the winter Olympics, all athletes are essentially living in a bubble with limited or no access to anyone outside their teammates, coaches, technicians, and others who are cleared with the proper protocols. Therefore, for the health and safety of the athletes, there can be no contact with anyone outside their innermost circle.
Even though none of the women competing at Killington will be able to meet, greet, and interact with the crowd, retired American alpine ski racer and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ted Ligety, will be signing autographs on Saturday, November 27th after racing has concluded. WINTERSTEIGER, the global leader in ski service, has teamed up with Mr. GS to offer adoring fans a taste of pre-Covid fanfare and fun. Hosted at Peak Performance Ski Shop, time and details to be announced on social media, the signing will run for 45 minutes. Peak Performance is just down the access road from the World Cup event at 2808 Killington Road and the signing will take place outside, so attendees should dress accordingly.
Like and follow Wintersteiger US on Instagram and Facebook to get all of the details on the event and the contest where one lucky winner will be outfitted with a new pair of HOTRONIC Heat Socks and get to enjoy a hot chocolate with Ted after the autograph signing has concluded.
