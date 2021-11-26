On The Up Records Aims to Use Music as Therapy with a Spotify Playlist Called Stream Ukulele
The curated playlist features fresh ukulele sounds from today's rising stars on the instrument including Abe Lagrimas, Jr., Christopher Trietsch, Neal Chin, Kris Fuchigami and others.
Honolulu, HI, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Hawaii's On The Up Records presents Stream Ukulele on Spotify. The curated playlist features rising stars of the ukulele including jazz master Abe Lagrimas, Jr., East Coast newcomer Christopher Trietsch, award winning Kris Fuchigami, and Maui-boy turned Pacific Northwest teaching guru Neal Chin, to name a few.
With selections ranging from solo works and small ensemble recordings of the ukulele, Stream Ukulele is sure to be a hit for fans of the four-stringed instrument aims to reach a new audience of fans who use music as therapy. Each song resonates well with each other providing the listener with a relaxing atmosphere of sound. Similar to other music playlists ideal for studying or meditation, Stream Ukulele is poised to be the one stop for fans seeking solace, emotional healing and peaceful vibes.
Eric Lagrimas
808-844-2342
https://tinyurl.com/ontheuprecords
