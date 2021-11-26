A-Team Group Announces Official Launch of Its A-Team Connect Virtual Event and Webinar Platform
A-Team Connect: Designed by events people for events people.
London, United Kingdom, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marketing and content services provider to capital markets leader A-Team Group announces the official launch of the A-Team Connect virtual event and webinar platform.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, A-Team Group had to act fast to re-engineer their offerings to provide their clients with value through online virtual versions of their popular events. So they built their own: A-Team Connect.
Leveraging their past 20 year’s deep event experience they created a powerful, elegant and immersive professional platform that can deliver highly effective and interactive events and webinars.
The Value of Virtual:
Cost effective
Communicate with clients, investors, and your teams at a fraction of the cost of a live event.
Professional
Provide a branded and professional experience compared to using Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Global
Run events across time zones and geographies, improving the availability of key speakers and reducing environmental impact.
The A-Team Connect platform provides all the features you need to create compelling and professional events, without the complexity.
Customise to suit your brand and event: In just a few clicks, you’ll have your very own professional branded event platform.
Build the event you want in the way you want it: Their flexible agenda feature allows you to create simple single-session webinars or meetings, to multi-day, multi-session extravaganzas.
Engagement built in from the start: Creating connections is a critical part of most events, so they've created multiple ways for attendees to connect and engage.
Experienced support: A team of event operations experts are on hand to help set up your event and provide on-the-day support as needed.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, says, “It has been an incredible experience over the past two years to turn our live events into successful virtual events and we have learnt so much about what makes a virtual one really work. We have poured all this knowledge into our own platform to host multiple virtual events and hundreds of live webinars. We’re thrilled to be offering this platform as a service to other marketers and events managers who are keen to host their own virtual events, webinars, training sessions and much more."
A-Team Group have also created a free guide to help firms discover the best strategies and tips for running successful virtual events that deliver results. Get your copy of "Five Essential Lessons For Successful Virtual Events" here https://bit.ly/ateamconnect.
Further information:
Angela Wilbraham, CEO, A-Team Group
E: angela@a-teamgroup.com
T: 020 8090 2055
W: https://www.a-teamgroup.com/connect
