Systweak Software Brings New Updates to Their Cleanup My System for Mac
The Tool Allows Mac Users To Keep Their Mac Clean & Optimized For Faster Performance.
Jaipur, India, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, a well-known organization, known for producing practical utilities for all major platforms has lately added new improvements to its popular Mac optimization program – Cleanup My System. As the name suggests, using the tool one can easily detect and delete caches, junk files, trash items, mail attachments and other residues to free up storage space. It even helps users to manage startup items, uninstall apps in batch and clear privacy exposing tracing.
Besides this, the company has added some significant modules that can help users to optimize Mac for enhanced performance. Here’s a list of new changes added to the product:
● New colour theme & improved navigations.
● Minor improvements in the scanning engine.
● Disk Analyzer module to check file location & the memory consumption.
● Enhanced junk cleaner module to clear useless document versions & broken files as well.
● A Summary section for ‘Last Action Performed’ has been added to every module.
Company CEO, Shrishail Rana, Systweak Software, expressed, “Meaningful improvements results in new customer base & provides maximum benefits to existing users. That’s why, we are constantly working towards improving Cleanup My System for Mac alongside our other utilities designed for Windows, Android & iOS. We are upgrading the product in terms of user-friendliness & effectiveness of the tool. We hope the new modules & refreshed look makes users' experience more intuitive than ever before.”
“The all-new updates are going to help users optimize their Mac performance in an efficient manner. We’ve revamped the colour scheme of the interface and made significant improvements in the scanning engine to upgrade overall performance. We’ve also added the option for ‘one-time purchase,’ so that users can get their hands on this Mac tool for lifetime access,” added Laxmikant Sharma, Quality and Excellence Manager, Systweak Software.
For more details please visit the official Clean My System webpage
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/cleanup-my-system/id1546593607?mt=12
About The Company: With the vision to simplify & secure digital life, Systweak Software, the leading IT Solution Company, serves a diverse list of clients and industries globally. The company comprehends the fact that self-improvement is the only key to success. Our high adaptability towards implementing cutting-edge technologies gives us a leg up in the dynamic environment. We believe in providing high quality & easy-to-use system optimizing utilities worldwide.
