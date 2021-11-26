Cavallo Hoof Boots: Trek Boots Provide Traction for Shod or Barefoot Horses This Winter
Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek Hoof Boots (http://cavallo-inc.com) keep shod or barefoot horses from slipping on the winter ice. Check them out for gift-giving ideas.
Denver, CO, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Trek Hoof Boots (http://cavallo-inc.com) provide traction for all horses this winter season. Whether shod or barefoot, the boots provide the traction and support to help all feel comfortable and refreshed after trailer rides or while performing on the trail or in the arena. Cavallo has Trek Boots available for holiday gift-giving for horses and equestrians, no matter the budget. Here’s a closer look at Cavallo’s top offerings, as well as gifts for friends at the barn….
Hoof Boot Choices
Trek Tops the List: Trek Hoof Boots are the toughest trail and trailering boots on the market and can also help during any hoof rehab. The boots are flexible, breathable, and provide comfortable performance for horses. Put them on for traction and comfort during trailer rides (even over shod hooves) or ride with them through the water, on any terrain, and even over jumps. https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots.
The Cavallo ELB “Bling” Hoof Boot makes a sparkling gift for those who have all the most fashionable tack: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/entry-level-bling-regular-sole-hoof-boot/. Bling is available for ponies and miniatures, too: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/?v=7516fd43adaa.
The Cavallo Simple Boot blends timeless leather with a modern design. This classic boot has a sophisticated look and is easy to put on: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/simple-hoof-boots/.
The CLB (Cute Little Boot) Bling Mini Hoof Boots are the ultimate shiny gift for smaller equines: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/.
Saddle Up
Cavallo Total Comfort System Saddle Pads compensate for inevitable problems in weight distribution. Horses are most comfortable when weight is evenly distributed along their muscular structure. Specially engineered to contract and expand where needed, Cavallo pads use a combination of materials that mold to a horse’s body, absorbing shock and easing saddle fit problems. TCS pads can even correct bridging problems, improve issues with low or high withered horses, and take care of concerns relating to growth, fitness level, and aging: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/shop-saddle-pads/.
For Friends
Cavallo’s 3M Reflective Straps for Cavallo Trek Boots will brighten a horse’s boots and ensure that the horse and rider team is seen when riding at night. Velcro® straps slide in on the Trek Boots: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/trek-3m-reflective-strap/?v=7516fd43adaa.
Studs are a simple way to increase traction when riding in hoof boots this winter. Apply Cavallo's studs (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/stud-application-kit/) to the tread of the horse’s boots to ride in treacherous winter conditions. The Cavallo Stud Application Kit is perfect for those using studs for the first time. It contains the Cavallo Hoof Boot Studs and an application tool, that fits on any power drill.
Gel or Support Pads slip inside current Cavallo Boots. Help horses with laminitis or those on stall rest. Give an extra layer of support: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/hoof-boot-pads/?v=7516fd43adaa. The Comfort Pads are removable insoles for extra cushion and comfort. They fit all Cavallo Hoof Boots sized 0-6 and are sold in pairs. Add them to the Transport Air transportation hoof boots: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/comfort-pad/?v=7516fd43adaa. Cushion Pads are also available in 5mm and 10mm thicknesses and in sizes 0-6 and BFB: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/cushionpads. Check out all the pad options and keep horses feeling great every day, on every ride: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/hoof-boot-pads.
For miniature horses and ponies wearing Cavallo CLBs, we now have Cavallo CLB Hoof Boot Pads made of a microcellular foam compound that absorbs shock and concussion. Add the pads into CLB Boots during hoof therapy/rehabilitation or extra comfort during driving and cart-pulling activities, equine-assisted therapy, extra traction on indoor floors, turnout, trails, and more:https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/cavallo-clb-cute-little-boot-pad/?v=7516fd43adaa
Cavallo Comfort Sleeves and Pastern Wraps cover the horse’s pastern area for extra comfort during unusually long rides: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/pastern-wraps/.
Call toll-free at 1-877-818-0037, email at info@cavallo-inc.com, or message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots/. For more great gift ideas, please visit http://www.cavallo-inc.com.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037; or call our local Canadian line, (604) 740-0037.
Hoof Boot Choices
Trek Tops the List: Trek Hoof Boots are the toughest trail and trailering boots on the market and can also help during any hoof rehab. The boots are flexible, breathable, and provide comfortable performance for horses. Put them on for traction and comfort during trailer rides (even over shod hooves) or ride with them through the water, on any terrain, and even over jumps. https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/trek-hoof-boots.
The Cavallo ELB “Bling” Hoof Boot makes a sparkling gift for those who have all the most fashionable tack: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/entry-level-bling-regular-sole-hoof-boot/. Bling is available for ponies and miniatures, too: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/?v=7516fd43adaa.
The Cavallo Simple Boot blends timeless leather with a modern design. This classic boot has a sophisticated look and is easy to put on: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/simple-hoof-boots/.
The CLB (Cute Little Boot) Bling Mini Hoof Boots are the ultimate shiny gift for smaller equines: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/mini-hoof-boots/.
Saddle Up
Cavallo Total Comfort System Saddle Pads compensate for inevitable problems in weight distribution. Horses are most comfortable when weight is evenly distributed along their muscular structure. Specially engineered to contract and expand where needed, Cavallo pads use a combination of materials that mold to a horse’s body, absorbing shock and easing saddle fit problems. TCS pads can even correct bridging problems, improve issues with low or high withered horses, and take care of concerns relating to growth, fitness level, and aging: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/shop-saddle-pads/.
For Friends
Cavallo’s 3M Reflective Straps for Cavallo Trek Boots will brighten a horse’s boots and ensure that the horse and rider team is seen when riding at night. Velcro® straps slide in on the Trek Boots: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/trek-3m-reflective-strap/?v=7516fd43adaa.
Studs are a simple way to increase traction when riding in hoof boots this winter. Apply Cavallo's studs (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/stud-application-kit/) to the tread of the horse’s boots to ride in treacherous winter conditions. The Cavallo Stud Application Kit is perfect for those using studs for the first time. It contains the Cavallo Hoof Boot Studs and an application tool, that fits on any power drill.
Gel or Support Pads slip inside current Cavallo Boots. Help horses with laminitis or those on stall rest. Give an extra layer of support: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/hoof-boot-pads/?v=7516fd43adaa. The Comfort Pads are removable insoles for extra cushion and comfort. They fit all Cavallo Hoof Boots sized 0-6 and are sold in pairs. Add them to the Transport Air transportation hoof boots: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/comfort-pad/?v=7516fd43adaa. Cushion Pads are also available in 5mm and 10mm thicknesses and in sizes 0-6 and BFB: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/cushionpads. Check out all the pad options and keep horses feeling great every day, on every ride: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/hoof-boot-pads.
For miniature horses and ponies wearing Cavallo CLBs, we now have Cavallo CLB Hoof Boot Pads made of a microcellular foam compound that absorbs shock and concussion. Add the pads into CLB Boots during hoof therapy/rehabilitation or extra comfort during driving and cart-pulling activities, equine-assisted therapy, extra traction on indoor floors, turnout, trails, and more:https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/cavallo-clb-cute-little-boot-pad/?v=7516fd43adaa
Cavallo Comfort Sleeves and Pastern Wraps cover the horse’s pastern area for extra comfort during unusually long rides: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot-accessories/pastern-wraps/.
Call toll-free at 1-877-818-0037, email at info@cavallo-inc.com, or message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots/. For more great gift ideas, please visit http://www.cavallo-inc.com.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037; or call our local Canadian line, (604) 740-0037.
Contact
Cavallo Horse & RiderContact
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Jenny Mundell
(877) 818-0037
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Categories