New from Higher Ground Books & Media: "Little Jenna Jafferty in Life Lessons" by Terra Kern
Springfield, OH, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, "Little Jenna Jafferty in Life Lessons," by Terra Kern. In Little Jenna Jafferty in Changes, Challenges and Chuckles, Jenna experienced a lot of changes taking place in her life. But when you're just a little girl, the more you grow up, the more lessons there are to learn about life. Being five years old isn't easy, and every day Jenna seems to find new ways to stun or fluster her family. As 1967 rolls on and Jenna grows a little older, the world starts to come even more alive, and the possibilities are endless-endless possibilities to get herself into mischief or create mayhem that is! Whether she's running away, or involved in a terrifying game of hide-and-seek, or creating some picnic havoc, Jenna will never stop fighting for what she thinks is right. Problem is, not everyone sees it her way. Available for Kindle and for paperback pre-order in the HGBM Shop.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
