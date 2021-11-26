Waveny LifeCare Network to Open an On-Site Certified Nurse Aide Training School
Waveny LifeCare Network is collaborating with an existing state-accredited Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA) program to open a Certified Nurse Assistant training school on its campus at 3 Farm Road, in New Canaan, CT.
The State of Connecticut’s hospitals, and medical facilities throughout the country are facing increasing shortages of qualified nurse aides to meet the ongoing demand. Regrettably, existing clinical programs cannot keep up with the need. After graduation, nurse aide students must be mentored and given time to develop their skills. With facilities’ rising acuity and patient comorbidities, nurse aides need the continuous support and investment of the organization through ongoing education and training to remain proficient.
“Waveny has designed a program where student applicants will be thoroughly vetted before acceptance. Once accepted and hired as employees as they attend school on our campus, tuition and fees are 100% free. They will also be assigned a tenured clinical mentor from day one, who will work side-by-side with them throughout their studies and provide personalized apprenticeship-type teaching while on the job,” according to Russ Barksdale, Waveny LifeCare Network’s President and CEO.
“We believe that by providing these enhanced on-the-job training programs, our graduates will be better prepared to deliver the high level and quality of care patients expect and deserve. While a profession in healthcare is not for everyone, we wanted to offer a program that fully invests in our students and staff, and provides them with an exceptional career opportunity for continued growth and development,” he said.
In addition to receiving their State certification, the successful apprentices will be offered a job upon graduation.
To further reinforce their training, Waveny has also partnered with Connecticut Workforce Readiness Company Career Resources, to provide advanced occupational, interpersonal and professional skills training. “Every student deserves to have not only the best clinical training, but to also develop the life skills necessary to be successful in any new career. It is a more holistic approach to education, and our students deserve to be fully prepared,” Mr. Barksdale said.
Interested students should text “NURSE” and their name to 1-833-880-5408 to begin the application process.
About Waveny LifeCare Network
Waveny LifeCare Network is a non-profit organization that provides a comprehensive continuum of healthcare to serve the changing needs of older adults from all areas. Waveny offers independent living at The Inn, memory/dementia assisted living and respite care at The Village, and skilled nursing, inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services at Waveny Care Center. It also includes the Brown Geriatric Evaluation Clinic, and an array of community-based services through Waveny Home Healthcare and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County. In October 2020, Waveny LifeCare Network was nationally recognized as one of the Best Nursing Facilities for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report and continually scored as a 5-Star facility by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), provider of health coverage through Medicare, Medicaid and other programs.
For more information, call 203.594.5200 or visit www.waveny.org
Media Contact:
Terry Henry, MBA
Chief Sales, Marketing & Communications Officer
Email: thenry@waveny.org
Phone: 203.594-5308
