Cavallo Hoof Boots: Easy Application for Riders’ Cold, Arthritic Hands/ Cyber Monday Offer
Denver, CO, November 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cavallo Horse & Rider (http://www.cavallo-inc.com) works to make sure that the straps and buckles on their hoof boots are easy to apply and remove - especially for riders who have arthritic hands and struggle with the season’s cold temperatures.
Cavallo boots come standard with Velcro application straps that pull tight easily. When it comes to hoof-boot closures, Cavallo also has buckle replacement options. Check out the full line of Velcro-closure boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product-category/hoof-boot/) as well as the new Trek/BFB Hoof Boot Buckle Straps for Trek Hoof Boots (https://www.cavallo-inc.com/product/trekbuckle).
Riders Report
“The buckles, as well as the straps made of Velcro, are so easy for arthritic hands,” says Cavallo President Carole Herder. “Riders thank us for this constantly.”
Herder shared this testimonial from rider Kathy Deaton: "I've used Cavallo boots on my horse, Tucker, since I've had him. We mostly trail ride. I went from the Simple Boot to Treks last summer just because they were a bit lighter. I've only used Cavallo boots and have no thoughts of changing. I have arthritis in my hands and love them for how easy they are to put on and take off."
Cavallo customer and rider Kim Fish is a cattle rancher in California. Fish also recommends the boots for their easy on and off: “I've been busy with cattle and with my horse Josie having a year off I am getting her back into the swing of things again. She is doing great on the trail, as always—old reliable. Still using Cavallo Boots. Love 'em. They’re easy to get on (I have very arthritic hands and they are simple to get on and off), they stay on in and out of mud, I used in the Sierras riding in granite and volcanic rock. My horses are happier and doing better barefoot as well. I cannot say enough about Cavallo Boots. They are the bomb.”
Fast Action
The boots go on horses quickly –even for arthritic hands. Spend more time riding and less time tacking up. Watch how easily the boots go on with this short video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JDi6pp5e-eH6Uy47ZUnK38CzBwJyJ8qZ/view?usp=sharing
Cyber Monday Promo
This is the time to save big on Cavallo orders. Make sure to sign up for the Cavallo Hoof Boots email list to get a promo code before stock runs out: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/subscribe-to-the-cavallo-horse-and-rider-newsletter. On Monday morning, November 29, access the specials directly at:
https://www.cavallo-inc.com/2021-cyber-monday-promo. The link will only begin to work on Monday.
Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dftfhrz9zu4hqhc/AAAXDLazwiU9oo6Vw-j9Eezaa?dl=0
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037; or call our local Canadian line, (604) 740-0037.
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Carole Herder is the author of the #1-bestselling books: There Are No Horseshoes in Heaven, and the newly-released Hoofprints on The Journey. Her company, Cavallo Horse & Rider Inc., manufactures and distributes horse products, including Cavallo Hoof Boots and Saddle Pads, to 26 countries worldwide. Herder designed and developed Cavallo Hoof Boots and Total Comfort System Saddle Pads. She's an honored recipient of the BCBusiness Women Innovator Award, Royal Bank of Canada Woman Entrepreneur Award, a member of the Women Presidents' Organization, and a certified Chopra University Yoga Instructor and Ayurvedic Teacher.
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037; or call our local Canadian line, (604) 740-0037.
Categories