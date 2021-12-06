CareSmartz360+ Caregiver App is Now Available in Chinese and Vietnamese
CareSmartz is excited to launch multi-lingual support in the CareSmartz360+ caregiver app which brings more ease and effectiveness to your home care business.
Pittsford, NY, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CareSmartz is back with more updates. The leading home care software company rolls out monthly updates to its home care software and apps for better usability.
CareSmartz is all set to launch Chinese and Vietnamese as two new languages to the CareSmartz360+ app. Their multilingual app offers a great usability experience and a smooth workflow like never before. With the newly added Chinese and Vietnamese languages, CareSmartz360+'s multilingual capability becomes an additional feature to serve its clients and users better.
The multi-lingual function of the app helps users in the following ways:
1. Effortless communication
2. Quick and easy understanding of app contents
3. Easy language switch that increases work efficiency
4. Enhanced work productivity and management
The app’s multi-language feature has been designed to make the user feel connected to their work. Now, clients can seamlessly navigate the app in any language they prefer.
Other innovative updates include:
1. Edit/update of usernames throughout CareSmartz360.
2. Portal login screen update with links to download the Agency App on the login screen.
3. Integration with Sandata in the state of Washington.
4. Improvement on CareBridge posting.
5. HHA Modifiers Update for all states using HHA - Import reports.
6. TELLUS posting automation.
The enhanced CareSmartz360+ app offers a great experience that not only makes the user’s tasks easier, but also boosts work efficiency. App users can easily schedule their day, access client details, upload key documents, keep track of their shifts with EVV and do a lot more in a language they love.
“Updates are a great way for us to satisfy our customers and clients by going the extra mile. With the addition of two new languages, we can now appeal to a larger audience while offering ease and convenience at the same time. Enhancements like these are going to be a regular part of CareSmartz360+. We are excited for our users to see what’s in store for them,” said James Merson, CCO, CareSmartz.
The team carefully studied the different types of people who use the CareSmartz360+ app to help them take care of their clients and made language customization a priority. The addition of these two languages will provide a more personalized experience for users in China and Vietnam while providing convenience and efficiency by communicating in their native language.
Additionally, the app provides a detailed view of all tasks and activities and lets to know the client’s references and schedules - making sure the client never misses a thing or forgets to do something important. CareSmartz360+ is the one-stop-shop for all home care business needs, offering complete power to maintain seamless communication with clients.
CareSmartz is all set to launch Chinese and Vietnamese as two new languages to the CareSmartz360+ app. Their multilingual app offers a great usability experience and a smooth workflow like never before. With the newly added Chinese and Vietnamese languages, CareSmartz360+'s multilingual capability becomes an additional feature to serve its clients and users better.
The multi-lingual function of the app helps users in the following ways:
1. Effortless communication
2. Quick and easy understanding of app contents
3. Easy language switch that increases work efficiency
4. Enhanced work productivity and management
The app’s multi-language feature has been designed to make the user feel connected to their work. Now, clients can seamlessly navigate the app in any language they prefer.
Other innovative updates include:
1. Edit/update of usernames throughout CareSmartz360.
2. Portal login screen update with links to download the Agency App on the login screen.
3. Integration with Sandata in the state of Washington.
4. Improvement on CareBridge posting.
5. HHA Modifiers Update for all states using HHA - Import reports.
6. TELLUS posting automation.
The enhanced CareSmartz360+ app offers a great experience that not only makes the user’s tasks easier, but also boosts work efficiency. App users can easily schedule their day, access client details, upload key documents, keep track of their shifts with EVV and do a lot more in a language they love.
“Updates are a great way for us to satisfy our customers and clients by going the extra mile. With the addition of two new languages, we can now appeal to a larger audience while offering ease and convenience at the same time. Enhancements like these are going to be a regular part of CareSmartz360+. We are excited for our users to see what’s in store for them,” said James Merson, CCO, CareSmartz.
The team carefully studied the different types of people who use the CareSmartz360+ app to help them take care of their clients and made language customization a priority. The addition of these two languages will provide a more personalized experience for users in China and Vietnam while providing convenience and efficiency by communicating in their native language.
Additionally, the app provides a detailed view of all tasks and activities and lets to know the client’s references and schedules - making sure the client never misses a thing or forgets to do something important. CareSmartz360+ is the one-stop-shop for all home care business needs, offering complete power to maintain seamless communication with clients.
Contact
CareSmartz, Inc.Contact
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Elena Jonathon
1-844-588-2771
https://www.caresmartz360.com/
Categories