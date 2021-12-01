A-Team Group Names Winners of RegTech Insight Awards 2021 USA
London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group announced the winners of its prestigious RegTech Insight Awards 2021 USA today. The annual awards recognise leading providers of RegTech solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.
The award winners were announced online across categories ranging from Best ESG Regulatory Solution, to Best KYC Solution for Client Onboarding, Best Compliance as a Service Solution, Best Financial Crime Solution, Best Data Privacy Solution, Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance, and more.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards USA. The winners can be deservedly proud of their achievement in a closely fought and highly competitive contest. Thank you, too, to everyone in our RegTech community who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solutions, services and consultancy providers, and to our advisory board for its help in shaping categories for the awards and reviewing the nominations with our editorial team.”
All Regtech Insight Awards USA Winners & Categories
-Best Data Management Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream Technologies
-Best Regulatory Consultancy - North America - ACA Group
-Best Data Management Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - Datactics
-Best Reporting Solution for Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) - n-Tier
-Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Adenza
-Best KYC Solution for Client On-Boarding - BlackSwan Technologies
-Best Vendor Solution for Sanctions and PEPs data - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics company
-Best Data Solution for KYC - eClerx
-Best Transaction Cost Analysis Solution for Best Execution - eflow Global
-Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - ElysianNxt
-Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Intelligo
-Best Reporting Solution for CFTC Reporting - Kaizen Reporting
-Most Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance - KX
-Best Sell-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Moody’s Analytics
-Best Vendor Solution for Managing Conduct Risk - MyComplianceOffice
-Best Data Privacy Solution - OneTrust
-Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - Red Box
-Best Data Solution for FRTB - Refinitiv
-Best Regulatory Compliance Solution for LIBOR - SS&C
-Best Software Solution for FRTB - TickSmith
-Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - Wolters Kluwer
-Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - Shield
-Best Solution for Records Retention - ActiveNav
-Best Analytics Solution to Address Capital Requirements/Liquidity Risk - AQ Metrics
-Best Buy-Side Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg Data Management Services
-Best Compliance as a Service Solution - Compliance Solutions Strategies
-Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Cynopsis Solution
-Best Vendor Solution for Financial Crime - Duality Technologies
-Best Solution for FATCA / CRS - Trans World Compliance, Inc.
As well as annual RegTech Awards in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, A-Team Group runs Data Management Insight Awards and TradingTech Insight Awards in both Europe and the USA. New for 2022 are A-Team Group Innovation Awards that will recognise outstanding performance by vendors of data and technology solutions, as well as outstanding projects carried out within financial institution.
For more information on A-Team Group Awards contact Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Marketing Operations Manager: awards@a-teamgroup.com.
Categories