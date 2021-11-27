Commercient is Proud to Announce Their Partnership Agreement with App Solve That Provides Salesforce Implementations
Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with App Solve, a Certified Salesforce Implementation Partner that has over 500 Salesforce implementations and consulting projects based in Toronto, Canada.
Marietta, GA, November 27, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Commercient, whose SYNC App is the fastest, simplest, and most flexible app for ERP & CRM data integration, has announced its partnership with App Solve, a Certified Salesforce Implementation Partner that has over 500 Salesforce implementations and consulting projects.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.
App Solve is a Certified Salesforce Implementation Partner that has provided over 500 Salesforce implementations and consulting projects. App Solve truly cares about the future of your company and that’s why they strive for business transformation by providing Salesforce solutions such as implementation, consulting, and integration. Their core values include providing the best experience through innovative services while making it fun for App Solve and its clients.
“Our commitment is to assist businesses in making the most of the Salesforce platform to drive ROI and achieve extraordinary results,” said David Brabrook, CEO & Founder of App Solve. “After years working with hundreds of customers, we've helped businesses of all sizes in integrating their ERP data with their CRM system, allowing them to become more productive. With Commercient, we are able to make ERP and CRM data integration simple, quick, and efficient.”
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
“We are excited to be partnering with App Solve,” said Dave Bebbington, Head of Partnerships. “They have great strategies and implementations for their prospects and clients towards the Salesforce platform. Since they are certified in Salesforce implementations and consulting, we believe integrations with Salesforce will be seamless and bring great success,” he explained.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.
App Solve is a Certified Salesforce Implementation Partner that has provided over 500 Salesforce implementations and consulting projects. App Solve truly cares about the future of your company and that’s why they strive for business transformation by providing Salesforce solutions such as implementation, consulting, and integration. Their core values include providing the best experience through innovative services while making it fun for App Solve and its clients.
“Our commitment is to assist businesses in making the most of the Salesforce platform to drive ROI and achieve extraordinary results,” said David Brabrook, CEO & Founder of App Solve. “After years working with hundreds of customers, we've helped businesses of all sizes in integrating their ERP data with their CRM system, allowing them to become more productive. With Commercient, we are able to make ERP and CRM data integration simple, quick, and efficient.”
As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.
“We are excited to be partnering with App Solve,” said Dave Bebbington, Head of Partnerships. “They have great strategies and implementations for their prospects and clients towards the Salesforce platform. Since they are certified in Salesforce implementations and consulting, we believe integrations with Salesforce will be seamless and bring great success,” he explained.
About Commercient
Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s, and counting. Among the most recent integrations, SYNC connects SAP, Infor, Epicor, Sage QuickBooks, and many more, adding more integrations consistently.
Contact
CommercientContact
Isa Martinez
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
Isa Martinez
844-282-0401
www.commercient.com
Categories