Compugen Wins Fortinet Achievement Award at NSE XPERTS Summit 2021
Richmond Hill, Canada, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Compugen has won Fortinet’s Achievement Award at the recently concluded NSE XPERTS Summit, a premier training event for elite technology professionals in cybersecurity. This award recognizes organizations for their technical achievements and commitment to strengthening their cybersecurity capabilities within the Fortinet fabric through Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications.
This is the first time Compugen has won the Achievement Award and signifies a great accomplishment for the company’s security practice. With over 70 NSE certifications nationally and 19 certified technical representatives, Compugen has demonstrated its dedication to keeping its experts trained on the bleeding edge of cybersecurity.
This award joins the company’s growing roster of recognitions for 2021, which include Partner of the Year accolades from Arctic Wolf and Aruba, as well as Innovator of the Year honours from CDN in their Channel Innovation awards.
“We are grateful to be recognized by Fortinet with their Achievement Award for our Enterprise Networking and Security team’s advanced technical achievements in cybersecurity and our commitment to further deepening our expertise in the field. Compugen has a consistent focus on strengthening our technical skills and expertise. Our customers count on us to help them maintain their security protection. This award demonstrates our capability to provide comprehensive, expert guidance. We place great value in our partnership with Fortinet. Together, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge enterprise security solutions to our customers as they strive to build and maintain a strong security posture,” Harry Zarek, Compugen President and CEO commented.
This is the first time Compugen has won the Achievement Award and signifies a great accomplishment for the company’s security practice. With over 70 NSE certifications nationally and 19 certified technical representatives, Compugen has demonstrated its dedication to keeping its experts trained on the bleeding edge of cybersecurity.
This award joins the company’s growing roster of recognitions for 2021, which include Partner of the Year accolades from Arctic Wolf and Aruba, as well as Innovator of the Year honours from CDN in their Channel Innovation awards.
“We are grateful to be recognized by Fortinet with their Achievement Award for our Enterprise Networking and Security team’s advanced technical achievements in cybersecurity and our commitment to further deepening our expertise in the field. Compugen has a consistent focus on strengthening our technical skills and expertise. Our customers count on us to help them maintain their security protection. This award demonstrates our capability to provide comprehensive, expert guidance. We place great value in our partnership with Fortinet. Together, we will continue to deliver cutting-edge enterprise security solutions to our customers as they strive to build and maintain a strong security posture,” Harry Zarek, Compugen President and CEO commented.
Contact
CompugenContact
Jim Joquico
416-823-6343
www.compugen.com
Jim Joquico
416-823-6343
www.compugen.com
Categories