Kinobi Signs MOUs with 51 Universities Across Asia in Just One Month Impacting 500,000 Students to Accelerate Gen Z Career Development to New Economy Jobs
Singapore, Singapore, November 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kinobi, a career SaaS preparation platform based in Singapore, with operations across Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand, has signed MOUs with 51 universities across Asia within a month to support career centres with tools and analytics to engage students in career readiness and track student outcomes. This is a form of Kinobi’s commitment to helping students across Asia to prepare their careers to the fullest and get jobs they dream of, through strengthening collaboration between universities throughout Asia.
In Indonesia alone, Kinobi has signed with 23 universities to improve their students’ career preparation. This includes its top private universities such as Bina Nusantara University (BINUS), Sampoerna University, and London School of Public Relations (LSPR), among others.
It has also signed an MOU with Indonesia Career centre Network (ICCN) that has over 200 member universities, such as Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Universitas Parahyangan (UNPAR), Ciputra University and Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah. Kinobi is looking to onboard them over the next 3 months.
Indonesia is a focus for Kinobi because there is a strong push from the government as well as its largest family conglomerates to uplift education and career opportunities across the archipelago. Their Kinobi platform is in line with H.E. Mr Nadiem Makarim’s “Kampus Merdeka '' program to provide university students with early employment opportunities which in turn aligns with the universities’ 8 IKUs (main performance indicators). Kinobi’s platform enables universities to achieve these IKUs at an accelerated pace.
In Singapore, Kinobi has signed with the top private universities, such as Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Management and PSB Academy. In the Philippines, Kinobi has onboarded two big education groups - PHINMA Education (6 universities, such as Araullo University) and Ayala-Yuchengco Group’s iPeople (7 universities, such as National Teachers College, Mapua University and University Nueva Caceres).
Kinobi is currently onboarding universities to build an international network, such as Fudan University as well as Mainland Chinese universities in the Guangxi region.
With this agreement, university career centres can expect three things:
First, access to career centres in more than 7 countries to strengthen international relations with universities abroad, which includes opportunities to conduct exchange programs.
Second, cross-learnings on how career centres can develop tracer studies and career preparation for their students.
Finally, access to Kinobi Z career management platform to co-build and support career centres needs and missions according to the needs of these universities.
In expanding to Indonesia and its other regions, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and its regional offices, as well as Singapore Global Network (SGN) under the Economic Development Board of Singapore, have played a huge part in setting Kinobi up for success abroad.
Kinobi has also onboarded a new advisor to the CEO, Mr Lim Loong Keng, who has extensive experience in doing business in China.
About Kinobi:
Kinobi is a platform that aims to bridge the education last mile for Gen Z youths; helping them through the transition from finishing formal education to beginning a career. In less than a year, the platform has over 150,000 students from over 200 universities across Southeast Asia, and its Kinobi Z Career Management Platform is used by more than 51 universities. Check us out at https://app.kinobi.asia.
In Indonesia alone, Kinobi has signed with 23 universities to improve their students’ career preparation. This includes its top private universities such as Bina Nusantara University (BINUS), Sampoerna University, and London School of Public Relations (LSPR), among others.
It has also signed an MOU with Indonesia Career centre Network (ICCN) that has over 200 member universities, such as Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB), Universitas Parahyangan (UNPAR), Ciputra University and Universitas Islam Negeri (UIN) Syarif Hidayatullah. Kinobi is looking to onboard them over the next 3 months.
Indonesia is a focus for Kinobi because there is a strong push from the government as well as its largest family conglomerates to uplift education and career opportunities across the archipelago. Their Kinobi platform is in line with H.E. Mr Nadiem Makarim’s “Kampus Merdeka '' program to provide university students with early employment opportunities which in turn aligns with the universities’ 8 IKUs (main performance indicators). Kinobi’s platform enables universities to achieve these IKUs at an accelerated pace.
In Singapore, Kinobi has signed with the top private universities, such as Singapore Management University, Singapore Institute of Management and PSB Academy. In the Philippines, Kinobi has onboarded two big education groups - PHINMA Education (6 universities, such as Araullo University) and Ayala-Yuchengco Group’s iPeople (7 universities, such as National Teachers College, Mapua University and University Nueva Caceres).
Kinobi is currently onboarding universities to build an international network, such as Fudan University as well as Mainland Chinese universities in the Guangxi region.
With this agreement, university career centres can expect three things:
First, access to career centres in more than 7 countries to strengthen international relations with universities abroad, which includes opportunities to conduct exchange programs.
Second, cross-learnings on how career centres can develop tracer studies and career preparation for their students.
Finally, access to Kinobi Z career management platform to co-build and support career centres needs and missions according to the needs of these universities.
In expanding to Indonesia and its other regions, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and its regional offices, as well as Singapore Global Network (SGN) under the Economic Development Board of Singapore, have played a huge part in setting Kinobi up for success abroad.
Kinobi has also onboarded a new advisor to the CEO, Mr Lim Loong Keng, who has extensive experience in doing business in China.
About Kinobi:
Kinobi is a platform that aims to bridge the education last mile for Gen Z youths; helping them through the transition from finishing formal education to beginning a career. In less than a year, the platform has over 150,000 students from over 200 universities across Southeast Asia, and its Kinobi Z Career Management Platform is used by more than 51 universities. Check us out at https://app.kinobi.asia.
Contact
KinobiContact
Benjamin Wong
+65 92961993
app.kinobi.asia
Benjamin Wong
+65 92961993
app.kinobi.asia
Categories