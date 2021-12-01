INSYNC Releases the Latest Version of APPSeCONNECT iPaaS - 2021 Q3 Release
Get a deep dive look into the latest features of APPSeCONNECT iPaaS solution brought you by INSYNC in their latest 2021 Q3 release.
Kolkata, India, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The smart iPaaS solution brought you by INSYNC viz. APPSeCONNECT continues to bring in new improvements and features for its users through its latest release of APPSeCONNECT 4.13.0, which is its 2021-22 Q3 release. The latest version brings along with it the following new updates.
With ProcessFlow brought along in the previous update, the designer and deployment sections were under two different menus. With users needing to constantly move between two sections too often, the latest release added a dropdown box that will list all the environments where the ProcessFlow is deployed and have the following features:
1. Lists environments directly from the designer.
2. Allow users to identify if the ProcessFlow has been deployed or not.
3. Allow users to navigate directly to the environment where the ProcessFlow is installed.
Automated Documentation Mapping
The added Automatic Documentation Mapping in this update will allow users to directly download all the details about the mapping done inside the ProcessFlow. The feature allows for the following
1. Comprehensive mapping documentation that includes all the mapping inside the ProcessFlow.
2. Based on the given node description, the document will indicate each node.
3. A separate summary will be provided that will indicate the Source and Destination details.
4. The created document will be in Excel format.
Enhancements:
The update comes with the following enhancements to the platform.
Info Sync Improvements
1. The data maintained between nodes where not trackable by sync info. Only one instance of data will be presented if the data is sent through multiple pipelines.
2. The enhancement will ensure individual statuses are maintained by synchronizing all the listed data through ProcessFlow.
Delete Environment Confirmation
1. To prevent cases of accidental deletion of an environment, the update adds a confirmation box before the actual deletion. The feature will provide a second chance for users to choose between deleting and not deleting and environment.
Blank Daily Report
1. A bug was identified that would send daily emails even though there was no data synchronization for that particular date. The bug has been removed and emails with only valid data will be now sent to the user.
To learn more in details about the latest update, head on to: https://docs.appseconnect.com/release-notes/2021-Q3/
To explore the platform and start your integration journey visit: https://www.appseconnect.com/integrations/
With ProcessFlow brought along in the previous update, the designer and deployment sections were under two different menus. With users needing to constantly move between two sections too often, the latest release added a dropdown box that will list all the environments where the ProcessFlow is deployed and have the following features:
1. Lists environments directly from the designer.
2. Allow users to identify if the ProcessFlow has been deployed or not.
3. Allow users to navigate directly to the environment where the ProcessFlow is installed.
Automated Documentation Mapping
The added Automatic Documentation Mapping in this update will allow users to directly download all the details about the mapping done inside the ProcessFlow. The feature allows for the following
1. Comprehensive mapping documentation that includes all the mapping inside the ProcessFlow.
2. Based on the given node description, the document will indicate each node.
3. A separate summary will be provided that will indicate the Source and Destination details.
4. The created document will be in Excel format.
Enhancements:
The update comes with the following enhancements to the platform.
Info Sync Improvements
1. The data maintained between nodes where not trackable by sync info. Only one instance of data will be presented if the data is sent through multiple pipelines.
2. The enhancement will ensure individual statuses are maintained by synchronizing all the listed data through ProcessFlow.
Delete Environment Confirmation
1. To prevent cases of accidental deletion of an environment, the update adds a confirmation box before the actual deletion. The feature will provide a second chance for users to choose between deleting and not deleting and environment.
Blank Daily Report
1. A bug was identified that would send daily emails even though there was no data synchronization for that particular date. The bug has been removed and emails with only valid data will be now sent to the user.
To learn more in details about the latest update, head on to: https://docs.appseconnect.com/release-notes/2021-Q3/
To explore the platform and start your integration journey visit: https://www.appseconnect.com/integrations/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Categories