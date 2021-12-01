SAP and Amazon Integration Made Easy with APPSeCONNECT – Smart iPaaS Solution by INSYNC
SAP and Amazon are two of the leaders in their respective markets. Through APPSeCONNECT- The robust iPaaS solution by INSYNC an user can seamlessly integrate SAP with Amazon to get the best of best out of both of them.
Kolkata, India, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With more than 200 million Prime members and over 1.6 million customers on Amazon, every business is trying to tap into this growing online marketplace. Companies running SAP are trying to integrate their SAP infrastructure with Amazon to open themselves to new opportunities. Again, achieving this comes with its sets of difficulties.
Merchants can face several problems during the reconciliation of payments from Amazon to SAP. Amazon imposes various fees on the merchant depending on the business model (FBA / FBM) and promotions applied. The payouts to merchants are on fixed time intervals and are charged with a consolidated net amount of fees, taxes, and other charges that may apply. During the reconciliation process, the merchants may face the following challenges:
The volume of transactions/charges:
Merchants need to reconcile payments at an individual level for cases of higher transactions.
Fee types also change with geographic clusters and can change with time:
Fee structure and contract terms can change with Amazon over time. Such changes can lead to a compounded challenge for merchants dealing in several geographic clusters.
Orders and Non-order related charges:
Miscellaneous charges can be applied for the merchant, and customer returns or any damages by the end-user can get reimbursed to the merchant.
Due to these issues, a systematic solution needs to be implemented to deal with the reconciliation of payments. Through APPSeCONNECT's out-of-the-box capabilities for mapping all Amazon fees to condition types with SAP, this can be easily achieved. The following are the highlight features of the solution:
1. Automated cluster wise synchronization of Amazon charges with SAP, including new charge types encountered.
2. Flexible mapping of Amazon fee types as a condition type in SAP. Multiple fee types mapped to a single condition type will get summed during the creation of Amazon orders in SAP. When Amazon makes a payment to a merchant, a reconciliation report containing expected payment versus the actual payment is added to SAP.
The advantages provided by these features of APPSeCONNECT are:
1. Faster reconciliation
2. Operation Scaling / Geographical expansion
3. Adherence to local regulations
To learn more in detail in how to flexibly map amazon charges with SAP ERP, head on to: https://www.appseconnect.com/sap-amazon-integration-flexible-mapping-of-amazon-charges-for-better-reconciliation/
To explore the integration capabilities APPSeCONNECT provides for SAP ERP and Amazon, check out: https://www.appseconnect.com/sap-amazon-integration/
