Fehi Velaa Dive - World Class Diving in the Maldives at Affordable Rates
Fehi Velaa Dive will be able to accommodate its guests in its own 4* Hotel from May 2022 onwards.
London, United Kingdom, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Fehi Velaa Dive is a SSI dive center, located on Dhonfanu, Baa Atoll, Maldives, next to the famous Hanifaru Bay.
Fehi Velaa Dive offers the possibility to dive in one of the most beautiful diving areas at favourable conditions, but the guests have to be accommodated in local guesthouses. To have everything in their own hands and to offer an even better service, Fehi Velaa Dive decided to build a four-star boutique hotel. Right on time for the start of the next manta ray season in May 2022, 5 double rooms will be available, exclusively for divers.
For early bookers, the current prices are still valid until the end of this year. The 4-day stay & dive package starts from $540 per person. The most popular 6-day stay & dive package starts from $885 and the 10-day package starts from $1,275. You can find all details about these offers on the Fehi Velaa Dive website. As the number of rooms is limited, early booking is highly recommended.
Who is Fehi Velaa Dive?
Fehi Velaa Dive is a group of diving enthusiasts that has set up a all new dive center, located on Dhonfanu, a local island with spectacular dive sites around the island. The world famous Hanifaru Bay can be reached by dive dhoni in 5 minutes.
Hanifaru Bay is a sanctuary for people who love snorkeling with manta rays and whale sharks. This UNESCO biosphere reserve in the Maldives is legally designated as a Marine Protected Area. There are strict regulations in place to protect and preserve this amazing wonder.
The staff is very experienced. The guides have more than 3,000 dives in the Baa Atoll alone.
Hussain Rameez
+960 789-1917
https://fehivelaa-dive.com
Instagram fehivelaa_dive
