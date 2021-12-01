RWS Selects Semantic Web Company as Technology Partner to Integrate Semantic AI Into Intelligent Content Management Solution
Semantic Web Company (SWC), a globally recognized leader in the market of graph-based knowledge management solutions and semantic metadata software, is pleased to announce their partnership with RWS, leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property services.
Boston, MA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SWC’s PoolParty PowerTagging, the foundation for these semantic processes, serves as an OEM integration with RWS’ Intelligent Content Platform, Tridion. This powerful collaboration allows Tridion users to manage their own taxonomies in Tridion’s "Taxonomy Space" using PoolParty's Thesaurus Server, and enables automatic tagging based on well defined concepts for all content housed in Tridion.
The advantages of this approach are two-fold, where enterprises can maintain active and consistent metadata on their content in Tridion, while also benefiting from semantic search. This smart search feature allows users to easily discover content by matching results to user intent, with the added capability of dynamic filtering based on facets.
In a recent 2021 report, Gartner identified semantic search as essential to effective knowledge and content management for its ability to “(amplify search) performance by analyzing the underlying meaning of documents/records, as well as the queries posed to retrieve them.” PoolParty PowerTagging is a fundamental component to Tridion’s semantic search and auto tagging capabilities. It allows applications consuming content from Tridion to take full advantage of rich metadata – an essential step towards improving customer search experiences via personalization and intent-based recommendations.
"Our collaboration with RWS has proven to be highly efficient,” said Andreas Blumauer, CEO of SWC. “What RWS can offer with its latest releases of Tridion Docs and Tridion Sites is a real game changer for the enterprise content management market. RWS will now be able to further strengthen its position as the global market leader for intelligent content management solutions."
Together, Tridion and PoolParty’s combined technologies provide one of the strongest, customer-centric content management solutions on the market.
