Shantele Marcum Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty in Downtown Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota, FL, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Shantele Marcum has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Realtor in the downtown Sarasota office.
Growing up in a family of home builders, Marcum developed a passion for real estate, architecture and design. She has a background in sales, marketing and promotion, and has worked in the hospitality, retail, and health and fitness industries. She brings strong customer service skills and extensive local knowledge.
Marcum has a B.S. in Business Marketing from the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus. A fitness enthusiast, she enjoys hiking, running, boating, and relaxing on the beach.
The Sarasota office is located at 1500 State Street. Marcum can be reached at (941) 961-4959 or ShanteleSellsSarasota@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and the Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
941-929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
