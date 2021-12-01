Toll Brothers Hosts Model Grand Opening Event at Elan at Wolf Ranch
Colorado Springs, CO, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a Dec. 4 Grand Opening Event for the professionally-decorated Daphne model home in its resort-style community élan at Wolf Ranch in Colorado Springs. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to noon, and features model home tours, light snacks and beverages.
Élan at Wolf Ranch offers mid-century inspired, low-maintenance homes with seven different home designs that can be personalized for each buyer. Landscaping maintenance and snow removal are included for each home. Homes, starting at 3,477 square feet, offer two to six bedrooms and three to five bathrooms, with prices starting in the low $600,000s.
The community has interconnected community parks and trails, 398 acres of planned open space and 25 miles of planned trails. Élan at Wolf Ranch also features an 11-acre community lake plus a community pool with splash zone. Its convenient North Colorado Springs location is close a large variety of shopping venues and medical facilities. Children may attend the Award-Winning Academy District 20 Schools featuring the brand-new Legacy Park Elementary School.
The mid-century inspired Daphne model home offers vaulted ceilings, walls of windows, and asymmetrical rooflines. From a light-filled great room, the oversized sliding glass doors opening onto the 25-foot covered patio. A dream kitchen with walk-in pantry, connected casual dining area, private primary bedroom suite, secondary bedroom, full bathroom, laundry room, and everyday entry are all conveniently located on the main level.
“We are excited to welcome prospective buyers on Dec. 4 to celebrate the grand opening of our stunning Daphne model home at élan at Wolf Ranch,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Home buyers can also explore a quick move-in home offered at this community, as well as the many home sites available for building each buyer’s dream home from the ground up.”
The sales center and model home for élan at Wolf Ranch are located at 9297 Glitter Way, Colorado Springs, 80924. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
