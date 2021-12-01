Snyder Building Construction Completes Arcadis Office Downsize
Denver, CO, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As pandemic restrictions continue to lift, companies are faced with the question of how best to accommodate their employees return to the office. Many have decided to move forward with a hybrid model (part-time in the office and part-time remote), and are considering a revised use or smaller footprint. As a result, more businesses are downsizing their office space to accommodate less demand. Snyder Building Construction recently completed the downsizing of the Arcadis Highlands Ranch office space from a single tenant per floor to a multi-tenant space on one floor. Due to the new architectural layout for the downsized office, a new entryway was required to access the amended space. The Snyder team demolished walls and re-framed/rebuilt them to create multiple workspaces. Doors needed to be re-framed in their new locations and new finishes were installed. This project illustrates the effective downsizing of an existing space to a footprint that better suites the needs of an evolving company.
Arcadis is a global design, engineering and management consulting company based in the Netherlands. They are dedicated to minimizing impact and improving quality of life and have a branch office located in Highlands Ranch, CO. Bancroft Capital owns the building that Arcadis is located in and contracted with Snyder Building Construction for the tenant improvement for Arcadis’ downsizing.
“Snyder Building Construction is a fantastic partner for us. They have worked effectively and efficiently on all of our office projects in the Denver metro, with the downsizing of Arcadis as the most recent project. For Arcadis, Snyder managed any shifting logistics with ease, including the construction of a brand-new entryway to accommodate the change in the office layout relative to the new downsized footprint. I highly recommend them to anyone renovating or downsizing their office space.” – Joe Lamkin, Bancroft Capital
About Bancroft Capital
Bancroft Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, California. Since 1992, Bancroft has succeeded in bringing outstanding performance and integrity to real estate investment. Bancroft's primary objective is to create value for the investor through the identification and acquisition of real estate assets that provide attractive, above market yields and display significant upside potential.
About Snyder Building Construction
Snyder Building Construction is a commercial general contractor providing tenant improvement, adaptive reuse, and commercial ground-up construction for restaurants and breweries, retail, fitness, medical, dental, office, nonprofit, corporate, law firms and banking in Denver and Colorado’s Front Range. Snyder Building Construction focuses on accountable, high-quality, and trustworthy service for projects <$10M. Long-lasting relationships and a team-oriented approach allow us to be honest, fair, and transparent in every facet of the construction process. Expect meticulously planned details and craftsman-like installation paired with a small team dedicated to quality care and attention. Snyder Building Construction was named the 2019 Small Business Torch Award Winner for trust in the marketplace, an honor given by the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado.
Contact
Snyder Building ConstructionContact
Rich Snyder
720-900-5082
www.snyderbuilding.com
