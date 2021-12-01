CellarStone, Inc. Announces QCommission’s Integration with Oracle Fusion CRM
Half Moon Bay, CA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that QCommission can now successfully integrate with Oracle Fusion CRM.
Oracle Fusion supplies Fusion web services, a pool of API which makes it possible to build applications and integrate with Fusion’s objects. This set of APIs allows customers to create and retrieve data from Fusion accounts. The platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the Oracle Fusion data.
Oracle Fusion CRM, Oracle’s customer relationship management solution, manages its global sales and marketing lifecycles and enhances the productivity of enterprise sales, as well as the productivity of marketing and service professionals.
QCommission utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Oracle Fusion. Specific data access plug-ins (DAPs) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for Oracle Fusion CRM allows QCommission to exchange data with a specific Fusion account.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job calculating individual commissions for sales people. With the Fusion web services, it brings the calculated ata to the sales person directly within the Oracle Fusion CRM system. With this integration, it ties the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Oracle Fusion CRM, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools like Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, Paypal, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Oracle Fusion CRM helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit: www.qcommission.com.
Oracle Fusion supplies Fusion web services, a pool of API which makes it possible to build applications and integrate with Fusion’s objects. This set of APIs allows customers to create and retrieve data from Fusion accounts. The platform also ensures that the third-party product is properly authenticated prior to getting access to the Oracle Fusion data.
Oracle Fusion CRM, Oracle’s customer relationship management solution, manages its global sales and marketing lifecycles and enhances the productivity of enterprise sales, as well as the productivity of marketing and service professionals.
QCommission utilizes a technology called QXchange to integrate with other applications including Oracle Fusion. Specific data access plug-ins (DAPs) for different systems can be added to QXchange to integrate with various data sources. A special DAP for Oracle Fusion CRM allows QCommission to exchange data with a specific Fusion account.
Overall, QCommission does a tremendous job calculating individual commissions for sales people. With the Fusion web services, it brings the calculated ata to the sales person directly within the Oracle Fusion CRM system. With this integration, it ties the two systems in such a manner that the complexity to the customer is reduced to a minimal level.
When asked about QCommission’s ability to integrate with Oracle Fusion CRM, this is what Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President for Technology had to share, “At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. Having been in the business for over 20 years, one of the things we have gotten to master over time is our integration with other tools like Oracle Fusion CRM, QuickBooks, Paypal, Salesforce, and many more. QCommission’s integration with Oracle Fusion CRM helps our existing and future customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit: www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories