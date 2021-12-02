Matthias Hopmann Becomes Head of Business Development at artegic AG
Bonn, Germany, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As Head of Business Development, Matthias Hopmann takes over the responsibility for further growth and successful positioning of the artegic AG.
In his role as Head of Business Development, Matthias Hopmann is responsible for the development of new business segments, sales markets, customers and partners as well as the further development of pre-existing business segments.
Matthias Hopmann relies on almost 30 years of experience in the fields of product and project management, key account management, business management as well as sales management in the software industry and trade. Prior to his current position at artegic AG, Matthias Hopmann held several management and leadership positions, for example at Proactis AG, Trace One, KarstadtQuelle New Media, Primus-Online Gruppe and Dressmart.
