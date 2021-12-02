Engineered Tax Services Celebrates 20th Anniversary
West Palm Beach, FL, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- America’s largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm poised for future growth
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) opened its doors 20 years ago on Thanksgiving 2001, to create a tax incentive industry that did not exist at that time. Today, ETS has grown to become the largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm in the United States, devoted to helping small businesses.
“When I founded ETS, my dream was to reward the great behavior of small business owners with substantial tax benefits,” said Julio Gonzalez, the founder and CEO of ETS. “I established ETS to bring to mainstream America specialized engineering tax studies that historically had only been available to Fortune 500 and public companies through major national accounting firms. If you buy real estate, create innovation, generate employment, or establish energy efficiency in the United States, you can be rewarded by federal, state, and local tax incentives that allow you to save huge sums of money, which result in better GDP and job creation for the United States.”
In 2020, he acquired The Growth Partnership, The Rosenberg Survey, and ABLE CRM to establish the largest specialty tax and consultative firm to the CPA community nationwide. He anticipates two more acquisitions by year-end 2021 to continue to drive more services to the accounting community.
His advocacy for the economic underdog in the United States has been recognized. In April 2021, ETS received an award from the National Minority Business Council that cited its role as a prominent minority-owned business in the United States, because of his advocacy for small businesses, which continues to this day.
“I’m proud every day that during the pandemic, we have been able to deliver a tremendous amount of tax benefits to small business owners via Employee Retention Tax Credits and other strategies to keep their doors open and keep up hope during unparalleled times,” he said. “We’ve helped all these small business owners survive.”
This year, Jeffrey Pawlow was promoted to President to lead the strategic development and management of the Engineered Advisory family of companies, which includes ETS, The Growth Partnership, and ABLE.
“Reflecting on ETS’ proud history for the past 20 years, I can’t help but look ahead at what we can accomplish in the marketplace with our combined resources and our commitment to outperforming for clients,” he said. “ETS is uniquely positioned with its combined tax and engineering expertise to deliver maximum tax benefits to American businesses, and I look forward to working with Julio to achieve our full potential.”
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.
Contacts:
ETS
Daniel Plant, +1-800-236-6519
dplant@engineeredtaxservices.com
