Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Monster Poem by John C Laurenson

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- About Monster PoemMonster Poem is an engaging rhyming story about two girls and their adventure together with a monster.Originally written for the author’s two daughters, this story is intended to be enjoyed by all.Monster Poem is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 32 pagesISBN-13: 9781800942509Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.2 x 27.9 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B09LK1RH8VAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/MONSTERPOEMPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002