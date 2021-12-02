Your Insurance Lady Announces New Blog Post, What is Renters Insurance? What Every Tenant Must Know
Your Insurance Lady lays out the basics of Renters (or Tenant) Insurance.
Colorado Springs, CO, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- When you buy renters insurance, you’re buying protection for everything inside the rental, that isn’t covered by your lease. Additionally, rental insurance can cover litigation costs if you ever need to go to court with a landlord over liability disagreements.
A renters insurance policy protects against losses to your property, not just in your home but also, from your car and while you are traveling. Plus, a renters policy will pay for the additional living expense if your residence becomes uninhabitable.
To learn more about the basics of renters insurance and professional assistance in choosing a renters insurance policy in Colorado, read more over at Your Insurance Lady's blog.
A renters insurance policy protects against losses to your property, not just in your home but also, from your car and while you are traveling. Plus, a renters policy will pay for the additional living expense if your residence becomes uninhabitable.
To learn more about the basics of renters insurance and professional assistance in choosing a renters insurance policy in Colorado, read more over at Your Insurance Lady's blog.
Contact
Your Insurance LadyContact
Veta Enright
719-471-3671
https://yourinsurancelady.net
Veta Enright
719-471-3671
https://yourinsurancelady.net
Categories