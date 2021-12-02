Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Requiem for a City," by Anthony Hartnett
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Requiem for a City – a portrait of Ireland," written by Anthony Hartnett.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Requiem for a City
Former ombudsman, Emily O Reilly, characterised contemporary Ireland in terms of a "'vulgar fest' of 'rampant, unrestrained drunkenness' and 'brutal, random violence.'" Requiem for a City is a sometimes outrageous and sometimes hilarious take on such an Ireland, seen through the antics of some bright, but very non-pc rakes. These ruthless libertines carouse in the pubs of parochial Cork, Ireland's second city, where they encounter an array of trogs and lowlifes redolent of medieval times. Occasionally, too, they venture to West Cork where they face unexpected dark forces.
Counterpointing these experiences, the rakes encounter some formidable and attractive women who challenge their cavalier cynicism. These include Jane, who may have discovered the identity of the writer of a famous medieval romance; Sadie, an enigmatic West Cork artist; and Emily Cardew, an academic who is beset by tragedy and an unhappy marriage. Exchanges with this trio lead the rakes into all sorts of fiery arguments and romantic adventures.
Requiem for a City is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 232 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942486 and 9781800942448
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.4 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09KM6XM1W
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/RFAC
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
