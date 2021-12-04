Brand New Magazine Caters to Growing Number of RVers on the Road
RV Today Magazine is from the creators of Rootless Living Magazine.
Elkhart, IN, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A brand new magazine, from the creators of Rootless Living Magazine, aims to fill the growing need for providing resources for RVers on the road.
RV Today magazine launches this month, catering to the growing number of RVers hitting the road, brought on by the pandemic. In recent years, the camping and RV industry has seen a boom due to people’s desire to explore the great outdoors in a safe way.
RV Today magazine is the first ever of its kind that is “for RVers, by RVers.” It will focus heavily on the places, people, and products that encompass the RVing community, with the main goal of helping RVers get the most out of their RV Today. The magazine will be available in both print and digital formats.
Publisher Demian Ross explains, “When speaking to most RVers they are excited about learning where they can go and finding out about places they never knew existed. The whole point of owning an RV is going to new places and what to do, see and stay on those trips.”
The RV Today community is bringing together a team of seasoned -- as well as new RV owners -- to share their experiences, tips, and tricks to help others get the most out of RVing.
Subscribers can expect that RV Today will be their go-to resource for finding the latest products and newest RVs to help them along in their adventures. RV Today will consistently provide content to help RVers find the best local, and regional destinations in the lower 48 states and Alaska.
“No matter the region you want to visit and explore, we will have something for you in every issue,” says Ross.
Subscriptions start at just $9.99 per year for digital, $24.99/year for print, or $29.99/year for both print and digital. RVers and future RVers can subscribe at rvtoday.com.
RV Today’s sister magazine, Rootless Living has grown in popularity since its launch in January 2020. Rootless Living magazine is a bi-monthly publication created “for digital nomads, by digital nomads.” Currently on their 12th issue, the magazine is available in both print and digital formats. Rootless Living also offers a weekly podcast -- hosted by Ross -- available on iTunes, Stitcher, and all major podcast players. You can learn more at RootlessLiving.com.
View the Special Edition of RV Today at: https://rvtoday.com/000. RV Today and Rootless Living logos, images, interviews, and media available upon request.
Contact:
Demian Ross, Publisher
(562) 440-5700
demian@rvtoday.com
