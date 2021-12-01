Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies Launches College Scholarship
Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies announced a continuation of their college scholarship program. Find application instructions on their website.
Garden Grove, CA, December 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Harmony Lab & Safety Supplies announced a continuation of their college scholarship program. This year, Harmony will review applicants up to the June 1, 2022 deadline. After selecting the winner, Harmony will award $1000 to be used towards the attendance of a higher education institution.
The scholarship is open to all but an emphasis is placed on undergraduate students in the United States. Harmony especially values students local to California yet encourages all students to apply.
With the second year of our scholarship program, Harmony hopes to continue our commitment to young people. “Harmony received great feedback from students last year,” said Sean Clough, founder of Harmony. “We hope that our scholarship will remove some burden from higher education.”
To apply, students must fill out a form found here, using their university provided email address. We have a short, optional assignment that students may use to increase their chances of selection.
Applications are due by June 1, 2022. The winner will be announced July 1, 2022.
Contact
Harmony Lab & Safety SuppliesContact
Sean Clough
800-899-1255
harmonycr.com
