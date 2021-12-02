Back the Blue: "Thin Blue Line" Appeals to Police & Supporters
Delighted by Outpouring of Police Support, Baron Extends Campaign for Latest Graphic Novel
Denver, CO, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After quickly raising the funds to publish his police-focused graphic novel "Thin Blue Line," Eisner-winner Mike Baron and his creative team have decided to give fans and supporters more time to become a backer. Baron is well-known for writing comics for Star Wars, The Flash, Nexus, and The Punisher, but this book will be one of the few comics of his that won’t be available at local comic book shops through traditional channels.
After reaching nearly 300 percent of its crowd-funding goal, campaign manager Chris Braly announced that they would extend the Indiegogo campaign for another 21 days to allow people who are just learning about Thin Blue Line to have an opportunity to get a first printing of this rare book: “With Mike’s massive fanbase, we easily beat our crowdfunding goal in less than three days. But there’s been a sudden show of support by the law enforcement community in the last few days, so due to popular demand, we’ve decided to keep the campaign open for an additional 21 days!”
The book’s penciller, Joseph Arnold, is a full-time police officer, lending authenticity to art and story. Arnold had always hoped to one day work with Mike Baron, but also had how own personal reasons for wanting to draw Thin Blue Line.
“I was eager to show another side of policing,” Arnold says. “The book emphasizes family, and interpersonal dynamics, and shows police officers from various different backgrounds. I hope it will have a positive impact on policing in general.”
The book is completely written and drawn and is currently being colored and lettered. The graphic novel is scheduled to print in January 2022 and tells the story of the harrowing journey of two law enforcement officers assigned to guard the mayor amid riots that began over a police shooting.
Writer Mike Baron adds, “It’s not polemic, and definitely isn’t a cop recruitment book. It’s just a thrilling action drama, similar in many ways to elements my fans may recall from the five years I wrote Punisher, which were atypically grittier and more realistic than most mainstream superhero comics.”
Now Baron’s fans, old and new, will have a few more weeks to get in on this limited time campaign.
“We are just incredibly overwhelmed and thankful for the support Thin Blue Line has received so far,” Braly says. “Extending the campaign presents a challenge for us, but it also means that everyone who wants to help bring the book to market now has more time to get in on this limited print run.”
Thin Blue Line’s Indiegogo campaign is set to end a few days before this Christmas and will ship to backers in early 2022. Visit the campaign and pre-order the book at ThinBlueLineComics.com.
After reaching nearly 300 percent of its crowd-funding goal, campaign manager Chris Braly announced that they would extend the Indiegogo campaign for another 21 days to allow people who are just learning about Thin Blue Line to have an opportunity to get a first printing of this rare book: “With Mike’s massive fanbase, we easily beat our crowdfunding goal in less than three days. But there’s been a sudden show of support by the law enforcement community in the last few days, so due to popular demand, we’ve decided to keep the campaign open for an additional 21 days!”
The book’s penciller, Joseph Arnold, is a full-time police officer, lending authenticity to art and story. Arnold had always hoped to one day work with Mike Baron, but also had how own personal reasons for wanting to draw Thin Blue Line.
“I was eager to show another side of policing,” Arnold says. “The book emphasizes family, and interpersonal dynamics, and shows police officers from various different backgrounds. I hope it will have a positive impact on policing in general.”
The book is completely written and drawn and is currently being colored and lettered. The graphic novel is scheduled to print in January 2022 and tells the story of the harrowing journey of two law enforcement officers assigned to guard the mayor amid riots that began over a police shooting.
Writer Mike Baron adds, “It’s not polemic, and definitely isn’t a cop recruitment book. It’s just a thrilling action drama, similar in many ways to elements my fans may recall from the five years I wrote Punisher, which were atypically grittier and more realistic than most mainstream superhero comics.”
Now Baron’s fans, old and new, will have a few more weeks to get in on this limited time campaign.
“We are just incredibly overwhelmed and thankful for the support Thin Blue Line has received so far,” Braly says. “Extending the campaign presents a challenge for us, but it also means that everyone who wants to help bring the book to market now has more time to get in on this limited print run.”
Thin Blue Line’s Indiegogo campaign is set to end a few days before this Christmas and will ship to backers in early 2022. Visit the campaign and pre-order the book at ThinBlueLineComics.com.
Contact
Braly Image Group StudiosContact
Chris Braly
615-583-9536
big-studios.com
Chris Braly
615-583-9536
big-studios.com
Categories