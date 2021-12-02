Axiomtek Introduces Quad-View 3.5” Embedded Board with AMD Ryzen™ V1807B/V1605B Processor - CAPA13S
With unrivaled durability and processing power, the CAPA13S excels in graphics-intensive applications including medial imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, digital signage, kiosks, thin clients, and more.
City of Industry, CA, December 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the CAPA13S, its powerful 3.5” embedded board. Powered by the onboard AMD Ryzen™ Embedded V1807B/V1605B processor with AMD Radeon™ GPU, the CAPA13S achieves operational stability in harsh environments with an operating temperature range from -20°C to +60°C and a +12V DC power input. Unrivaled durability and processing power enable the CAPA13S to excel in graphics-intensive applications such as medical imaging, video surveillance, 3D simulators, optical quality control, digital signage, kiosks, thin clients, and more.
The CAPA13S offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and one M.2 key B slot for storage cards. Its rear-mounted CPU coupled with versatile, efficient ventilation eliminates excess heat and ensures a stable internal temperature. For multi-device connectivity, it has two USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0, three GbE LAN, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, and one HD audio. It has one 260-pin SO-DIMM socket supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory.
“The CAPA13S delivers immersive 4K graphics and multi-screen displays as well as vivid 3D graphics,” says Michelle Mi, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. “It delivers 3D and 4K graphics through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics and has a quad display capability through two HDMI, one DisplayPort++ and one eDP interface for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature. It has three GbE LAN ports to connect with industrial cameras to help system integrators drive their projects forward. It is suitable for versatile applications in industrial, healthcare, gaming, and retail.”
For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
The CAPA13S offers multiple expansion interfaces with one M.2 Key E slot for wireless modules and one M.2 key B slot for storage cards. Its rear-mounted CPU coupled with versatile, efficient ventilation eliminates excess heat and ensures a stable internal temperature. For multi-device connectivity, it has two USB 3.2 Gen2, two USB 2.0, three GbE LAN, one RS-232, one RS-232/422/485, one SATA-600, 8-channel DIO, and one HD audio. It has one 260-pin SO-DIMM socket supports up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 (V1605B) and DDR4-3200 (V1807B) memory.
“The CAPA13S delivers immersive 4K graphics and multi-screen displays as well as vivid 3D graphics,” says Michelle Mi, the product manager of the Embedded Board Division at Axiomtek. “It delivers 3D and 4K graphics through the integrated AMD Radeon™ RX Vega graphics and has a quad display capability through two HDMI, one DisplayPort++ and one eDP interface for embedded solutions that require a high-resolution display and full-graphics feature. It has three GbE LAN ports to connect with industrial cameras to help system integrators drive their projects forward. It is suitable for versatile applications in industrial, healthcare, gaming, and retail.”
For more information, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories