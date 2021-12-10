Cyndy L. Brown Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cabot, AR, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Cyndy L. Brown of Cabot, Arkansas is honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of transportation. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Cyndy L. Brown
Cyndy L. Brown is a truck driver with Kottke Trucking, Inc. of Buffalo Lake, Minnesota. Their mission is delivering world-class logistics services. They provide dependable customer service using a team that emits integrity and excellence. After eight decades of being in business, Kottke Trucking, Inc. has established itself as an eminent presence in the transportation industry. With over 35 years’ experience, Cyndy is responsible for delivering refrigerated foods. When necessary, she is a capable automotive mechanic.
Cyndy has won numerous awards for safety and appreciation. She attended college. Previously, she provided heavy haul equipment and transportation services for the oil field industry. In her spare time, she enjoys taking road trips on her motorcycle, music, tinkering and being with her family.
Cyndy Brown says her future goals are “to be the change I would like to see in the world and to finish building my house as it is part of my bucket list.”
For further information, contact www.kottke-trucking.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized - is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
