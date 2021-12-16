Laura McGiffert Slover Honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Washington, DC, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Laura McGiffert Slover of Washington, D.C. is honored as a Woman of the Month for November 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of nonprofit education. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Laura McGiffert Slover
Laura McGiffert Slover has dedicated her 25+ year career in education to supporting student and teachers. She started her career as a high school teacher and girls’ basketball coach and subsequently served as a policy maker and Board of Education member. She is currently the president and founding CEO of CenterPoint Education Solutions.
“My career has been dedicated to supporting students and educators in achieving high expectations,” said Laura. “What matters most in education is what happens in the classroom. A lot of progress has been made in the last two decades, but there is considerably more to do to ensure all students—particularly those who are marginalized—receive a quality education. I am laser focused on that goal.”
CenterPoint Education Solutions is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that works with schools and districts nationwide to build strong academic programs to advance student achievement.
Previously, Laura served as the CEO of PARCC Inc., which designed innovative, technology-based assessments for the multi-state Partnership for Readiness for College and Careers, advancing the field of assessment nationwide. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Achieve, ultimately as senior vice president, working with state education leaders to build aligned systems of standards, assessments, and accountability that prepare all students for success in college and careers.
Laura began her career in education as a high school English teacher and basketball coach at Battle Mountain High School in Vail, Colorado, and an English instructor at Colorado Mountain College. She also was a ski-patroller in Colorado and an outdoor education instructor for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) in Wyoming.
Laura earned her B.A. in English and American literature from Harvard University, her M.A. in Education Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and her M.A. in Education Policy from Georgetown University. She is an Aspen Pahara education fellow and a graduate of the Columbia University Business School’s Senior Leadership Program for Nonprofit Leaders.
A native Washingtonian, Laura was a mayoral appointee to the District of Columbia School Board in 2007 and subsequently was elected twice to the State Board of Education. She currently serves on the board of the Latin American Montessori Bilingual (LAMB) public charter school in Washington, DC and on the board of trustees of the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine. Previously she served on the national advisory board for the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS) in Lander, Wyoming.
Laura lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband and teenage daughter. She enjoys sailing, skiing, and playing golf with her family.
For further information, contact www.centerpointeducation.org.
About CenterPoint
CenterPoint Education Solutions works with schools and districts to build aligned education systems consisting of assessments aligned to standards (CCSS, college-and-career, and state), high-quality curricula, and relevant professional learning to build educator capacity. The CenterPoint team is composed of veteran classroom teachers, content and assessment experts, district and state leaders, school and charter board members, and policy and assessment experts. They are governed by an all-star board of directors and supported by a teaching and learning advisory council who together help them live their guiding principles and serve the needs of diverse populations.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
