TheSound.com Releases a New Music Album - Play a Song - Save a Dog Vol. 1
TheSound.com announces the release of a new music album for the Play a Song - Save a Dog project. Royalties go to the animal rescue efforts of the Willivision Foundation.
Las Vegas, NV, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On November 30, 2021, TheSound.com released a new album for the Play a Song – Save a Dog project.
Musicians from all over the world contributed the full rights to a song that they composed specifically for the project called Play a Song – Save a Dog
The project uses the royalties earned from the music for the animal rescue effort of the non-profit Willivision Foundation.
How to Help the Play a Song – Save a Dog project
You can help save dogs in these three ways:
1. Play the music on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, iHeart, and other streaming systems.
2. Use the free music by downloading it from TheSound.com with the simple attributions of "music by TheSound.com."
3. Share the music by using it for your videos/streams on social media such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and others. Tell everyone about the project.
Here is the profile of one of the musicians who contributed to the project
Joshua Jay du Plessis has the nickname of Josh and the stage name of "_jyogi."
Josh grew up listening, curating, and playing electronic music in Cape Town's nightclubs. He stepped out of the DJ booth in 2013 to focus on production and committed to a BA Degree In Sound Production from the SAE Institute Cape Town. Since then, he has traveled to India, became a Yoga instructor, navigated through Bali, where he forged a music career as a live performer, and continues his career as "_jyogi."
_jyogi is an Organic / Lo-Fi / Deep / Tech House artist that employs melodic arpeggios with moving frequencies found in the EDM genre. His sound is described as melodic, progressive, and deep.
His song represents the feeling he had when his puppy ate his watch, which must have been kind of amusing and maybe a little irritating, but nobody can blame any puppy for the crazy things it does.
Josh is doing a follow-up song called "Furry Friend" that will come out on the Play a Song – Save a Dog holiday album that will release on Dec. 20, 2021.
Happy Holidays to All and Their Furry Friends too.
Musicians from all over the world contributed the full rights to a song that they composed specifically for the project called Play a Song – Save a Dog
The project uses the royalties earned from the music for the animal rescue effort of the non-profit Willivision Foundation.
How to Help the Play a Song – Save a Dog project
You can help save dogs in these three ways:
1. Play the music on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, iHeart, and other streaming systems.
2. Use the free music by downloading it from TheSound.com with the simple attributions of "music by TheSound.com."
3. Share the music by using it for your videos/streams on social media such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and others. Tell everyone about the project.
Here is the profile of one of the musicians who contributed to the project
Joshua Jay du Plessis has the nickname of Josh and the stage name of "_jyogi."
Josh grew up listening, curating, and playing electronic music in Cape Town's nightclubs. He stepped out of the DJ booth in 2013 to focus on production and committed to a BA Degree In Sound Production from the SAE Institute Cape Town. Since then, he has traveled to India, became a Yoga instructor, navigated through Bali, where he forged a music career as a live performer, and continues his career as "_jyogi."
_jyogi is an Organic / Lo-Fi / Deep / Tech House artist that employs melodic arpeggios with moving frequencies found in the EDM genre. His sound is described as melodic, progressive, and deep.
His song represents the feeling he had when his puppy ate his watch, which must have been kind of amusing and maybe a little irritating, but nobody can blame any puppy for the crazy things it does.
Josh is doing a follow-up song called "Furry Friend" that will come out on the Play a Song – Save a Dog holiday album that will release on Dec. 20, 2021.
Happy Holidays to All and Their Furry Friends too.
Contact
Willivision Foundation Inc.Contact
Willi Vision, Director
3127610641
www.thesound.com
Willi Vision, Director
3127610641
www.thesound.com
Categories