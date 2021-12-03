Yo!Kart Announces New Multivendor Marketplace Packages and Pricing Plans
Yo!Kart, the leading eCommerce marketplace software, has unveiled new pricing plans for the holiday season. To help the clients meet the growing demand for m-commerce, they have introduced mobile apps in the pricing plans. Also, with these pricing packages, they are offering more control, flexibility, and value to businesses at every stage of growth.
Mohali, India, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Yo!Kart, the leading eCommerce marketplace software has unveiled new pricing plans for the holiday season. The Yo!Kart team said, "To help our clients meet the growing demand for m-commerce, we have included mobile apps in the pricing plans. Also, we understand that startups and small businesses need personalized support in their early days. We have revised our support policies and added dedicated account managers to our value-based pricing structure. Also, with these pricing packages, we want to give more control, flexibility, and value to businesses at every stage of growth."
Here are the New Pricing Plans of Yo!Kart Multivendor ecommerce platform:
GoQuick - Priced at $999, GoQuick is the base plan that offers all standard marketplace features/integrations to start an online marketplace. The package comprises default design with 6 months of free technical support. This plan is ideal for small-scale startups looking to start an online marketplace instantly.
GoQuick Boost - A booster plan for potential customers, GoQuick Boost is priced at around $1999. The plan is ideal for startups and existing businesses. It comprises all the perks from the GoQuick plan + Android buyer app, dedicated account manager, 12 months of free technical support, and free digital marketing services.
GoCustom - Third on the list, GoCustom plan is best for established businesses with unique online marketplace needs. Priced at $7500, the plan comprises all the perks from GoQuick Boost + Android Buyer app, Custom design, Dedicated account manager, 12 months support, flexible payment terms, marketing services, and more.
GoCustom Prime - The all-inclusive pricing plan, GoCustom Prime offers all the perks of GoCustom + a fully custom design, iOS & Android apps, additional payment gateway integration, 100 hours of free custom features development, and more. The plan is available at Request For Quote (RFQ).
All these packages come with lifetime license and source code ownership. Also, the company is giving a special discount on direct orders. The business owners can pick the ideal package best suited to their online marketplace needs. Also, you can always upgrade to a higher plan if the requirements change. For more details, visit their multi-vendor marketplace packages page at https://www.yo-kart.com/multivendor-marketplace-packages.html
About Yo!Kart - Yo!Kart is a product of FATbit Technologies - a digital solutions provider for businesses of all sizes since 2004. The company launched Yo!Kart in 2015 and since then it has been used by startup, enterprises, & some fortune 500 companies to launch multi-vendor marketplaces. The multi-vendor platform comes with all standard marketplace features and integrations such as automated tax management, product inventory management, real-time split payments with Stripe Connect, and more. Recently, Yo!Kart team also announced the launch of Yo!Kart B2B - a standalone B2B e-commerce software to provide a ready-made online B2B marketplace like Amazon Business or Alibaba.
Originally published at: https://www.prlog.org/12893993-yokart-multivendor-commerce-platform-announces-new-pricing-plans.html
