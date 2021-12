2nd Edition of Wisdom’s Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe Will Explore the Major Opportunities in European Finance Amid Technology Shift

London, United Kingdom, December 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The event will be an excellent platform to gain a deeper understanding of the adoption of blockchain technology by the European finance sector and how the distributed ledger technology (or DLT as it is commonly known) demonstrates the potential to save billions of dollars for banks and major financial institutions over the next decade. Through in-depth discussions and networking opportunities with key players of the finance sector, the attendees can discover new avenues of achieving their goals faster.The forum will feature a series of top-level presentations, interactive panel discussions, and solution-based case studies from experts focusing on the impact of blockchain on financial services. Insights from market leaders will strongly help the attendees gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly changing business environment.The event will count on 6 advisory members and 20+ expert speakers from leading global organisations including The British Blockchain Association, Association of German Banks (BdB), Swiss Re, InCore Bank AG, Italian Banking Association (ABI) Lab, Swiss National Bank, European Blockchain Partnership, European Banking Federation, AXA Investment Managers, Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Blockchain Founders Fund, Blockchain Alliance Europe, Cyber Capital and many more.Key Topics:Blockchain as a game-changer for the next decadeImpact of digital identification and privacyCBDC framework and regulationsTokenization ripple effect in the finance industryCreation of a sustainable Blockchain EcosystemConcept of coopetitionDLT for Trading, Clearing, and SettlementDemand supply gap in the BFSI sectorThe Blockchain Finance Forum: Europe – 2nd edition is set to be an incredible platform to understand the various aspects of the ongoing technology shift and tap into the most promising opportunities emerging around it. The event is sponsored by ChromaWay. For more information, visit the official website at blockchainfinanceforum.com.