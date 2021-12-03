AnyRec Announces New Screen Recorder with Game and Phone Recording Support
AnyRec Screen Recorder adds gameplay recording and phone recording support in the latest update. Users can explore more recording functions with AnyRec.
New York, NY, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- AnyRec proudly announces the launch of the new screen recording software - AnyRec Screen Recorder. Compared with other competitors, AnyRec organizes all recording options with an intuitive interface. Users can quickly record and edit screen video and audio based on the need. Moreover, AnyRec rolls out the easy-to-use game recorder and iPhone recorder in its new version, which is friendly to low-end computers and newbies.
“Most desktop programs are too complicated to use. Screen recording should be easy and quick to access,” said the CEO of AnyRec. “Also, the rapid growth of gameplay recording and phone recording should be valued. So AnyRec combines those functions into a single software.”
No Lag Game Recording
Users can run AnyRec Screen Recorder to record most desktop gameplay with a certain window. AnyRec Screen Recorder can record not only game audio but also game commentaries. The program consumes low CPU usage. So, it will not reduce the smooth game experience.
Phone Screen Recording
Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to the computer. Later, follow the on-screen wizard to record the iPhone screen with AnyRec Screen Recorder. Users can record most phone activities losslessly. In the next update, AnyRec will add the Android phone recording support.
Multiple Recording Options
AnyRec Screen Recorder also provides real-time annotation tools for screen recording and screenshot capturing. Users can add text, line, arrow, rectangle, and other shapes with custom color and size during desktop recording.
Save or Share Support
With the wide support of output options, users can save the recording video to MP4, AVI, MOV, etc. Moreover, it is also supported to share the recording file to YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms in one stop.
About AnyRec Studio
AnyRec is a tech-startup team focusing on screen recording, video editing, and video conversion. Founded in 2021, the AnyRec team is devoted to bringing easy-to-use and powerful software to everyone. Just record every moment digitally in life.
Contact
Claire Chen
+1-480-624-2505
https://www.anyrec.io
