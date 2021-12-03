Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment Returns
After a 5 year hiatus, the recording company returns.
Kansas City, MO, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dreamin' Out Loud, LLC, a credited limited liability company registered in the state of Missouri is very proud to announce the re-launching of its' indie record label Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment.
Established in 2009 as a family-owned indie Contemporary Christian Pop label, Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment (D.O.L.E.), was voted indie label of the year at the inaugural 2013 IMEA Music Awards in Ashland, Kentucky. One single, "Rough Day," was released on its' flagship artist in 2014.
In 2014, (D.O.L.E.) signed Christian Contemporary Pop artist, Kristin Rader from Cleveland, TN. The single, "Smile," was released in 2015.
In 2016, (D.O.L.E.) was put on inactive status, but as of Fall 2021, has been re-launched as a multi-genre niche entertainment recording company focused on spreading a positive, up-lifting message through the creative arts. Its releases will be through mp3 only.
"Our mission is to bring to the world positive, uplifting and professional materials of the highest quality," says Arthur E. Payne III, CEO.
The first official release for the re-launched Dreamin' Out loud Entertainment label is an original Christmas song entitled Emmanuel (Wonderful Counselor), written by Jordan Biel & Mark Biel. Jordan Biel is the founder and CEO at Innovate Records. Lead vocals are by Amanda Ownby Stacey. The single was originally produced and arranged in 2014 by Jonathan Crone in Nashville, TN with lead vocals re-recorded by Joe Mills of Highpoint Recording Studio, Lenexa, KS.
Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment is a company founded on Christian principles and morals and is a division of Dreamin' Out Loud, LLC.
Contact
Dreamin' Out Loud Entertainment
Arthur E. Payne III
816-225-5132
dreaminoutloudent.com
dreaminoutloudent@gmail.com
