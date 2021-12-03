Campfire Kinship Receives a Grant from Calgary Arts Development to Publish Anthology
Campfire Kinship invites submissions for an approved book project that highlights stories of multicultural women, and boosts awareness of Canadian immigration.
Calgary, Canada, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Campfire Kinship has been awarded a grant from Calgary Arts Development to advance its print-based storytelling project. Calgary Arts Development’s individual and collective grant programs seek to support projects that contribute to the vibrancy and vitality of Calgary’s arts sector.
The project will result in a published book of the auto-biographical accounts of diverse multicultural women, with the purpose of giving voice to their under-represented stories of courage, achievement, and resiliency; as well as increasing public awareness of Canadian immigration. Campfire Kinship has partnered with Elena Esina to ensure successful production management of the book. Interested applicants can check the call for submissions and apply before January 10, 2022. Selected participants will have an opportunity to attend a series of writing workshops led by Gayathri Shukla - the Founder of Campfire Kinship and a certified facilitator, and have their story published in the book in 2022. Participation is free.
About Campfire Kinship
Campfire Kinship Storytelling Inc. is a social enterprise that provides corporate training, keynotes, and creative media services to celebrate diversity and cultivate greater inclusivity. Campfire Kinship is also a recipient of Calgary Art Development’s grant for collectives for a project called "Unlikely Friends," a video storytelling series to drive empathy, compassion, and understanding across differences.
About Calgary Arts Development
Calgary Arts Development Authority is a not-for-profit corporation with a mandate to promote and direct investments in the arts and related industries to increase the sector’s public and artistic impact. As the city’s designated arts development authority, it supports and strengthens the arts to benefit all Calgarians.
Contact
Gayathri Shukla
1-403-863-6762
www.campfirekinship.com
Categories