ezW2 2021 Software is Shipping to Small Businesses from Halfpricesoft
ezW2 2021 software has been approved by SSA to print W2 and W3 on white paper for the upcoming 2022 tax season. Try it at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft's site.
Los Angeles, CA, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ezW2 software makes it easy to file W2, W3, 1099NEC and 1096 forms, in-house, for the coming 2022 tax season.
The new edition of ezW2, the W2 and 1099-nec software, has just been released from Halfpricesoft.com. Employers, HR managers and tax professionals can now get the latest version of tax preparation software to get a jump start on the upcoming tax season.
"Printing W2 and W3 forms on white paper saves customers time and money with the 2021 tax year ezW2 software," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge, "The ezW2 2021 version also supports the new 1099-nec forms."
Beginning at only $49 for the small business version ($99 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 2021 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-NEC and 1096 forms.
The main features included in the latest version include:
- No cost customer support for software during trial and after purchase
- This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.
- EzW2 can print 1099-NEC recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099NEC copy A and 1096
- EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily
- EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites
- EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need
EzW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows XP, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems. Potential customers of ezW2 2021 can download this software and test it for compatibility for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase at http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp
W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally
risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp
