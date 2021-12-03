Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "A Monkey’s Wedding (1967-1970)," by Cheryl Fillmore
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of A Monkey’s Wedding (1967-1970) – a true story of apartheid by Cheryl Fillmore.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About A Monkey’s Wedding (1967-1970):
A Monkey’s Wedding: a time when sunshine dances through the rain.
Someone on the Highveld murmured it in 1967 for there’s little doubt that a monkey was getting married in this snapshot memoir of a family living in South Africa under Apartheid.
At seventeen, a romantic and naïve Cheryl emigrates with her charming but hopelessly idealistic family to Johannesburg. To her, this is a new land, alien with its upside-down stars, croaking frogs and clattering windmills, a far cry from the marmalade skies and purple haze of the UK. As her wildly impractical family buy a smallholding with only the basic utilities, she finds herself having to navigate her way through a series of adventures and mishaps to self-discovery. Struggling through her own doubts and insecurities she grows into a young woman with first-hand insight into the variety of different cultures and the colourful characters that populated the region of that time. Her story is at times humorous and soul searching but these true accounts of the basic raw inequalities of apartheid are deeply disturbing.
A Monkey’s Wedding (1967-1970) is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 264 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942523
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09LMLZ22C
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/AMW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A Monkey’s Wedding: a time when sunshine dances through the rain.
Someone on the Highveld murmured it in 1967 for there’s little doubt that a monkey was getting married in this snapshot memoir of a family living in South Africa under Apartheid.
At seventeen, a romantic and naïve Cheryl emigrates with her charming but hopelessly idealistic family to Johannesburg. To her, this is a new land, alien with its upside-down stars, croaking frogs and clattering windmills, a far cry from the marmalade skies and purple haze of the UK. As her wildly impractical family buy a smallholding with only the basic utilities, she finds herself having to navigate her way through a series of adventures and mishaps to self-discovery. Struggling through her own doubts and insecurities she grows into a young woman with first-hand insight into the variety of different cultures and the colourful characters that populated the region of that time. Her story is at times humorous and soul searching but these true accounts of the basic raw inequalities of apartheid are deeply disturbing.
A Monkey’s Wedding (1967-1970) is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 264 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942523
Dimensions: 15.2 x 1.8 x 22.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09LMLZ22C
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/AMW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories