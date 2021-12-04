SAN Group Welcomes Toni DuBois Agency, LLC
Buffalo, NY insurance agency becomes newest member of the alliance.
Hampton, NH, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Toni DuBois Agency, LLC of Buffalo, NY has joined the network.
Founded in 2014, the Toni DuBois Agency offers a full range of insurance services including auto, home, renters, business owners, life, health, and disability. The office is located at 1439 Main Street in Buffalo, NY and primarily serves the communities of Buffalo, Rochester, and surrounding areas. The agency also holds licenses in the states of New York, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Montana.
Insurance specialists offer personalized service to both English- and Spanish-speaking clients and teach a DMV-approved Certified Defensive Driving Course to assist customers in reducing the cost of their auto insurance. The agency also employs students from local colleges and the Mayor’s Summer Youth Internship Program, providing job experience and mentoring future insurance agents and employees.
“I'm excited to partner with SAN Group,” said agency owner, Toni DuBois. “We pride ourselves on providing knowledgeable advice and outstanding service with transparency and honesty. Together with SAN, we are now able to offer a greater number of options to our clients and community.”
DuBois has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry and was the first African American woman to own a Farmers Agency in the state of New York. She is a graduate of Medaille College in Buffalo, NY with a B.S. in Business Management, and holds the LUTCF designation. DuBois is active in her community, frequently spearheading fundraising events and presenting for local groups.
About Toni DuBois Agency LLC
Toni DuBois Agency LLC is located at 1439 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209. For more information, call (716) 931-5200, email info@toniduboisagency.com, or visit toniduboisagency.com.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Founded in 2014, the Toni DuBois Agency offers a full range of insurance services including auto, home, renters, business owners, life, health, and disability. The office is located at 1439 Main Street in Buffalo, NY and primarily serves the communities of Buffalo, Rochester, and surrounding areas. The agency also holds licenses in the states of New York, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Montana.
Insurance specialists offer personalized service to both English- and Spanish-speaking clients and teach a DMV-approved Certified Defensive Driving Course to assist customers in reducing the cost of their auto insurance. The agency also employs students from local colleges and the Mayor’s Summer Youth Internship Program, providing job experience and mentoring future insurance agents and employees.
“I'm excited to partner with SAN Group,” said agency owner, Toni DuBois. “We pride ourselves on providing knowledgeable advice and outstanding service with transparency and honesty. Together with SAN, we are now able to offer a greater number of options to our clients and community.”
DuBois has over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry and was the first African American woman to own a Farmers Agency in the state of New York. She is a graduate of Medaille College in Buffalo, NY with a B.S. in Business Management, and holds the LUTCF designation. DuBois is active in her community, frequently spearheading fundraising events and presenting for local groups.
About Toni DuBois Agency LLC
Toni DuBois Agency LLC is located at 1439 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209. For more information, call (716) 931-5200, email info@toniduboisagency.com, or visit toniduboisagency.com.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 380 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
Categories