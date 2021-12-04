New Home Sites Now Available by Wonderland Homes at Montaine in Castle Rock
Castle Rock, CO, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wonderland Homes, part of the Gehan Homes family of brands, today announced the release of new home sites in the master-plan, resort-style development Montaine in Castle Rock. The company released the home sites in conjunction with Montaine’s developer and builder partner, Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes.
As the next step in building 56 premier home sites in Phase II of Montaine, Wonderland has released 14 sites, which include four pre-selected “spec” homes with floorplans that have already been chosen as well as 10 sites available to personalize and build a dream home from the ground up. All the homes in this phase back to open space areas, and several are garden level or walk-out lower levels.
The Scenic Collection at Montaine features ranch and two-story floorplans priced from $699,900 with estimated finished prices in the $800,000s and $900,000s (based on select homes, select home sites, and finish selections). The first home closings in this newest phase are expected to be in the third and fourth quarters of 2022.
Montaine features views from atop Mount Montaine, the highest point in the community and the highest vantage point throughout Castle Rock. These remarkable views include Castle Rock’s famed buttes, towering trees, and varying topography in the area.
Montaine residents can enjoy the clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, parks, 548 acres of open space, a newly-installed art tower, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails.
The community is located within the exceptional Douglas County School District, home to top-ranking schools year after year. Montaine is only 10 minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dining, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“I encourage prospective home buyers to visit Montaine today to view the available home sites, and to experience the unique landscape and lifestyle of this very special community,” said Mark Bailey, Group President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.
“Wonderland is thrilled to release some of our most sought-after home sites here in this beautiful community,” said Mike Davidson, Director of Sales of Wonderland Homes.
Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Pkwy. and Plum Creek Blvd., just 10 minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. The sales center is located at 4616 Girardot Point, Castle Rock, 80104. For more information, visit LiveMontaine.com.
About Wonderland Homes
Wonderland Homes traces its roots back to 1966 and has brought the dream of homeownership to over 3,000 customers. Recognized for exceptional product and customer service, Wonderland Homes provides an unparalleled home buying experience in the Colorado Front Range. In 2021, Wonderland Homes became part of the Gehan Homes family of brands. Recognized for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, Gehan Homes is the 9th largest private homebuilder and the 25th largest homebuilder in the US. For more information visit WonderlandHomes.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.
Contact
Toll Brothers Colorado
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
