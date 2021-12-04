Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Indiana Self Storage Development Site
Rob Schick of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller on a 10-acre self-storage development site in Anderson, IN.
Evansville, IN, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rob Schick of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller on a 10-acre self-storage development site in Anderson, IN. The site has over 400’ of frontage on Broadway. The development plans call for 570 units, 63,000 GRSF of storage, canopied RV storage and outside parking. The property was sold to a regional buyer.
Rob Schick is located in Noblesville, Indiana and is the Argus Self Storage Advisor broker affiliate for Indiana. He can be reached at 317-403-1205. Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
