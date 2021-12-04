Church of Scientology Nashville Welcomes Community to Learn Human Rights
Part of an international movement, the Church of Scientology with Tennessee United for Human Rights is raising awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Nashville, TN, December 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tennessee United for Human Rights will have two events to commemorate 73 years of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights this December. The first is December 9th, where community organizations will hold a virtual celebration honoring top leaders and advocates in Tennessee. The second, on December 11th, will feature a special guest at the Church of Scientology who will speak about the state of human rights in Tennessee, and educational programs to help people learn their basic rights.
The first event is virtual and will see a slate of five advocates receive awards for outstanding service to forward human rights. Tickets are available at no charge for this event and can be found at tnuhr.org.
The second event will focus on education about basic human rights and takes place at the Church of Scientology Nashville.
Human Rights day commemorates the United Nations adoption in 1948 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights--the world's premier human rights document. Despite the best intentions of those who crafted the Declaration, 73 years later, the UN points out, "disrespect for basic human rights continues to be widespread in all parts of the globe. Extremist movements subject people to horrific violence. Messages of intolerance and hatred prey on our fears. Humane values are under attack."
Tennessee United for Human Rights is a non profit organization, and the local chapter of United for Human Rights, which is the world's largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. For more information, visit humanrights.com.
Julie Brinker
615-687-4600
www.scientology.org
