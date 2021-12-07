Celebrate the Season with the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale and Philadelphia Girls Choir
The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale and Philadelphia Girls Choir are excited to be back on stage for live performances as they present the “Sounds of the Season.”
Philadelphia, PA, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale and Philadelphia Girls Choir are excited to be back on stage for live performances as they present the “Sounds of the Season.”
The Philadelphia Girls Choir will present a selection of traditional classics and new seasonal favorites at their two concerts:
Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 E Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights, NJ. Reserved tickets are $25−$35.
Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at Temple Performing Arts Center, 1837 N. Broad St., Philadelphia. General admission tickets are $30.
The Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale will present a selection of traditional as well as popular holiday favorites at their four concerts:
Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 300 E Kings Hwy., Haddon Heights, NJ. Reserved tickets are $30-$40.
Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA. Reserved tickets are $30-$40.
Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at Church of the Holy Trinity, 1904 Walnut St., Philadelphia. Reserved tickets are $30-$40. Newly added.
Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Holy Trinity, 1904 Walnut St., Philadelphia. Sold Out.
Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to pbgcsings.org/tickets. Tickets may also be available at the door.
All audience members (both vaccinated & unvaccinated) are required to wear masks at all times indoors. Seating will be at full capacity. For accessible seating, call the Choir office at 215-222-3500.
Based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Boys and Girls Choirs is home to the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale, Philadelphia Girls Choir, and Philadelphia Vocal Conservatory.
Established in 1968, the Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale is known as “America’s Ambassadors of Song” and ranks among the best boy choirs in the world. Under the direction of Jeffrey R. Smith, an alumnus of both the Choir and the Chorale, the Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated Philadelphia Boys Choir performs regularly with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Philadelphia Ballet, the Philly POPS, and Opera Philadelphia. Over the years, the Choir has represented Philadelphia and the United States in nearly 60 countries including Russia, China, England, France, Cuba, Ecuador, and many others.
Established in 2012, the Philadelphia Girls Choir provides an unequaled experience for singers 6 and older, taking a holistic approach to choral music that relates musicianship and performance to the broader human experience. Cultural diversity and personal development are essential elements of the program, designed to instill confidence, responsibility, and achievement through music. Under the direction of Nathan Wadley, ensembles of the Choir have been invited to sing at public performances at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, The Academy of Music, and the National Constitution Center. The Choir also tours internationally each summer, most recently performing in Barcelona and the South of France.
The Philadelphia Vocal Conservatory is open to the public for voice instruction. Weekly lessons cover a variety of repertoire, from opera to art song to musical theater, and from the classical to the modern era. Voice teachers, under the direction of Michael Ashby, guide each student through an individualized curriculum designed to develop musical, vocal technical and performance skills. The conservatory also provides performance opportunities, including recitals and masterclasses and runs an Opera Camp, Musical Theater Camp, and Choral Camp during the summer.
