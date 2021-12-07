WB+TDP Names Palko Szantho Junior Producer - Award-Winning, Multimedia Agency Expands Production Team in New York
New York, NY, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency, today announced Palko Szantho has joined the company as Junior Producer, where he will work as a liaison between artists and WB+TDP’s clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, and assist with new business sales.
Szantho joins WB+TDP from Matic, where he handled digital sales for the organization. Previously he served as head of production for Veomed, overseeing the company’s content production and livestream platform.
“Palko has a strong customer-focused sales background and will be a great asset. We are excited to have him join the team as we continue to grow the company and expand our client-base,” said WB+TDP Principal and Founder, Andrew Kessler.
WB+TDP provides full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D animation, to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming, or testing. Last year, WB+TDP added NFT digital production to the company’s offerings, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, post-production and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service. WB+TDP has a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York and over 150 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 150 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for over 39 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output.
