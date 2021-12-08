A-Team Group Names Winners of 2021 Data Management Insight Awards
London, United Kingdom, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group named the winners of its prestigious 2021 Data Management Insight Awards today. The annual awards, now in their ninth year, recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.
Award categories ranged from best data lineage solution to best data quality analysis tool, best standards solution, best entity data solution, best cloud-based solution, and more.
Two editor’s recognition awards were also made. Adrian Pearce, Group Chief Data Officer at Credit Suisse, received the award for best data management practitioner; and Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of Financial Crime Due Diligence – Americas at Moody’s Analytics, was named best data management vendor professional.
All Data Management Insight Awards winners and categories
Best Corporate Actions Solution - IHS Markit
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - SmartStream Technologies
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - Alveo
Best Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company
Best Consultancy in Data Management - Capco
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - eClerx
Best Index Data Provider - ICE Data Services
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SimCorp
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - SIX
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner - Adrian Pearce, Group CDO, Credit Suisse
Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional - Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of the Financial Crime Due Diligence Practice - Americas, Moody's Analytics
Best Data Lineage Solution - Adenza
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Bloomberg Data Management Services
Most Innovative Data Management Provider - Data Virtuality
Best Data Quality Analysis Tool - Datactics
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data International
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - FactSet
Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - Moody’s Analytics
Best Data Governance Solution - Solidatus
Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management - Solidatus
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SteelEye
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - West Highland Support Services
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - JUMP Technology
Best Performance Measurement Solution - SS&C Technology: Sylvan
Best Data Analytics Provider - KX
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - NeoXam
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Refinitiv
Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - Rocket Software
Best Data Visualisation Provider - Tableau
Best Data Science Solution - Tata Consultancy
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said, “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solutions, services and consultancy providers. In a difficult year for all capital markets participants, we were pleased to receive large numbers of entries for the awards and celebrate best-in-class data management services and solutions.”
As well as annual Data Management Insight Awards, A-Team Group runs RegTech Insight Awards in Europe, USA and Asia Pacific, and TradingTech Insight Awards in Europe and USA, A-Team Innovation Awards and new for 2022 the ESG Insight Awards Global.
For more information on A-Team Group Awards contact Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Market Operations Manager: awards@a-teamgroup.com
