A-Team Group Names Winners of 2021 Data Management Insight Awards

London, United Kingdom, December 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group named the winners of its prestigious 2021 Data Management Insight Awards today. The annual awards, now in their ninth year, recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.Award categories ranged from best data lineage solution to best data quality analysis tool, best standards solution, best entity data solution, best cloud-based solution, and more.Two editor’s recognition awards were also made. Adrian Pearce, Group Chief Data Officer at Credit Suisse, received the award for best data management practitioner; and Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of Financial Crime Due Diligence – Americas at Moody’s Analytics, was named best data management vendor professional.All Data Management Insight Awards winners and categoriesBest Corporate Actions Solution - IHS MarkitBest Data Provider to the Sell-Side - S&P Global Market IntelligenceBest Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - SmartStream TechnologiesBest Sell-Side Data Management Platform - AlveoBest Entity Data Solution - Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics companyBest Consultancy in Data Management - CapcoBest KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - eClerxBest Index Data Provider - ICE Data ServicesBest Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SimCorpBest Data Management Initiative for ESG - SIXBest Standards Solution for Data Management - The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner - Adrian Pearce, Group CDO, Credit SuisseEditor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional - Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of the Financial Crime Due Diligence Practice - Americas, Moody's AnalyticsBest Data Lineage Solution - AdenzaBest Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Bloomberg Data Management ServicesMost Innovative Data Management Provider - Data VirtualityBest Data Quality Analysis Tool - DatacticsBest Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data InternationalBest Data Provider to the Buy-Side - FactSetBest Proposition for AI, Machine Learning - Moody’s AnalyticsBest Data Governance Solution - SolidatusBest Graph Database Solution for Data Management - SolidatusBest Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - SteelEyeBest Data Ops Solution Provider - West Highland Support ServicesBest Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - JUMP TechnologyBest Performance Measurement Solution - SS&C Technology: SylvanBest Data Analytics Provider - KXBest Buy-Side Data Management Platform - NeoXamBest Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - RefinitivBest Data Discovery and Catalog Solution - Rocket SoftwareBest Data Visualisation Provider - TableauBest Data Science Solution - Tata ConsultancyAndrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said, “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solutions, services and consultancy providers. In a difficult year for all capital markets participants, we were pleased to receive large numbers of entries for the awards and celebrate best-in-class data management services and solutions.”As well as annual Data Management Insight Awards, A-Team Group runs RegTech Insight Awards in Europe, USA and Asia Pacific, and TradingTech Insight Awards in Europe and USA, A-Team Innovation Awards and new for 2022 the ESG Insight Awards Global.For more information on A-Team Group Awards contact Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Market Operations Manager: awards@a-teamgroup.com