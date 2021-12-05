Help Top Website Studio to Find 12 "Good Causes" to Help This Christmas
Top Website Studio will build a mobile-first website, an e-commerce webstore and a blog, all for free for 12 lucky good causes or small charities.
Pontefract, United Kingdom, December 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The CEO of Top Website Studio is launching a new Website Design Studio and would like to do their bit for charity once again, so they are making a free "12 Days of Christmas" offer.
This offer is for anyone running any type of small business whose main concern is charitable or social, or just a "Good Cause" - no matter how small.
For the 12 days of Christmas, Top Website Studio will design and build a new website, an e-commerce webstore AND a blog for 12 "Good Causes" for free.
Nominations are now being accepted and they will choose the best 12 to receive this 3-in-1 package free of charge. Apply by email to support@topwebsitestudio.com
Topwebsitestudio.com designs and builds mobile-first websites and e-commerce webstores with no on-going fees for small businesses and small charities. They help save them money and create their own online real estate instead of being subject to other platforms rules, such as businesses that were affected by the recent Facebook outage.
Keith Sorrell
07952328241
topwebsitestudio.com
