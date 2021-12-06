220 Publishing Announces Inspirational, Business Anthology: "Faith, Failure, Success: Surviving the Storm"
Storms aren’t always the easiest to weather but with faith, success isn’t too far out of reach. "Faith Failure Success: Surviving the Storm," the second edition in the Faith Failure Success Book Series. This publication features talented contributors from Cynda Williams, Nicole Reed, Latresa Rice, Martha Chavez, Vania Hudson, and Erika Summers, as they share their personal stories of overcoming tremendous mental, physical and life-altering experiences to find life beyond their respective storms.
Chicago, IL, December 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As author, Martha Chavez said, “There are storms in life and then, there are lives that are storms,” and as a child, you can be shielded from the turbulence life might have in store. You don’t account for trials or know that they will even come your way. However, as an adult, it’s no secret that storms brew and you can’t control what challenges arise. Whether you’ve gone through tribulations or whether life is just beginning for you, there’ll usually be a set of obstacles reminding us to stay faithful to our purpose. That’s why having a guide to steer you through the storms can make all the difference. Hopefully, you don’t have to endure those trials but for others that are faced with challenges, it helps to know you aren’t alone. Storms aren’t always the easiest to weather but with faith, success isn’t too far out of reach.
220 Publishing paired with six wonderful ladies to present Faith Failure Success: Surviving the Storm, the second edition in the Faith Failure Success Book Series. This publication features talented contributors from Cynda Williams, Nicole Reed, Latresa Rice, Martha Chavez, Vania Hudson, and Erika Summers, as they share their personal stories of overcoming tremendous mental, physical and life-altering experiences to find life beyond their respective storms.
With faith, all six of these successful women showed how it can be the most essential tool to progress. The authors share stories of mental breakdowns, cancer battles, family challenges, and much more throughout their lives. Readers get to put themselves in the author’s situations and see how they were able to either endure or persevere regardless of their obstacles. This poignant, heart-wrenching, and still inspirational, stories will make you cheer for each woman as they continue to press forward. They remind us that no matter the storm that we face, it’s the faith, the mindset, and the willpower that brings us through it.
From the first chapter until the last, you’ll never forget these powerful women. Take this journey with us as we get a front-row seat to some of the obstacles they have conquered.
Faith Failure Success: Surviving the Storm, is published by 220 Publishing and will be available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.
220 Publishing is a subsidiary of 220 Holdings. 220 Holdings is also the parent company of 220 Media and Marketing, G-Rose Productions and Wine Crawl. It strives to provide services and develops products and experiences that uplift, support, enlighten and entertain.
