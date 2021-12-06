220 Publishing Announces Inspirational, Business Anthology: "Faith, Failure, Success: Surviving the Storm"

Storms aren’t always the easiest to weather but with faith, success isn’t too far out of reach. "Faith Failure Success: Surviving the Storm," the second edition in the Faith Failure Success Book Series. This publication features talented contributors from Cynda Williams, Nicole Reed, Latresa Rice, Martha Chavez, Vania Hudson, and Erika Summers, as they share their personal stories of overcoming tremendous mental, physical and life-altering experiences to find life beyond their respective storms.