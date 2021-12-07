Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Dark War" by Nic Williamson
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Dark War" – a magical fantasy by Nic Williamson.
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- About Dark War:
Kaydenor seeks a master to teach him how to control his increasing powers as a wielder before he hurts anyone. He is forced to cut his lessons short when war crashes onto the shores of the Southern Continent, only to discover that the arrival of a sinister stranger poses an even greater threat.
Separated from Josina, Alder and his other friends, Kaydenor finds himself torn between two paths. He has to try and do what is best for his family as the Southern Continent is plunged into chaos around him.
Meanwhile, with his best friend taking on battles of his own, Alder is thrown headfirst into the ruthlessness of war. An old ally gives a glimmer of much-needed hope as the conflict reaches its climax.
Dark War is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 284 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800942622
Dimensions: 12.9 x 1.8 x 19.8 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B09MSNJNWR
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/DARKWAR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2021
About the Author
Nic Williamson is an Environmental Geography graduate of the University of York and now lives in Devon.
Over the years, his enthusiasm for fantasy role playing games has inspired him to create his own exciting stories and worlds and, in 2020, he undertook a novel-writing course with the UK Writers’ College, to help him translate his imaginings into the written word.
Combining his knowledge of our natural world and his passion for fictional realms, Nic's work merges elements of reality with the unending, enthralling possibilities of fantasy.
This novel is a sequel to his first published work, Bonds (ISBN 9781800941144). Following the theme of the first instalment, Dark War reflects the strong connections that are made between family and friends; this is something that Nic has taken from his own life and applied to a magical world.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
